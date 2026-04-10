Wednesday Season 3 Announces Major Cast Additions: Lena Headey, James Lance, and Andrew McCarthy Join the Netflix Hit

Netflix's hit series Wednesday is preparing for its third season with exciting new additions to its cast. The show welcomes Lena Headey, James Lance, and Andrew McCarthy, while filming is underway in Dublin, Ireland. The series, which smashed records on Netflix, also sees the return of key cast members, including Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán. Further excitement comes with Winona Ryder's inclusion, reuniting with director Tim Burton, adding anticipation for a fresh season filled with mystery and dark humor.

Wednesday , the hugely popular Netflix series, is gearing up for its third season with a significant influx of new talent. The show, which broke records as Netflix 's most-watched English-language series, is welcoming a trio of celebrated actors to its cast. Filming is reportedly underway in Dublin, Ireland, promising a fresh and exciting season for fans eagerly awaiting the next installment.

The series, known for its supernatural mystery and dark humor, has already secured the return of its core cast, alongside the exciting new additions. While the specific roles of the new actors remain undisclosed, their presence undoubtedly adds an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming season. The second season, released in two parts, had a dramatic ending, leaving fans on the edge of their seats and eager to know what happens next for Wednesday and her friends and foes. It follows on from the dramatic ending that aired last year - with Wednesday's best friend Enid missing, and a premonition that Wednesday will die. This will add new adventures and mysteries to Nevermore Academy. \The new additions to the Wednesday cast include Lena Headey, renowned for her role as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, alongside James Lance, known for his work in Ted Lasso, and Andrew McCarthy, celebrated for his role in Pretty In Pink. The inclusion of these actors highlights the show's commitment to delivering a high-caliber production, attracting talent from various successful projects and franchises. The return of key cast members, including Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez, will ensure the core dynamic of the Addams Family remains intact. Other returning characters include Enid Sinclair, Tyler Galpin, Bianca Barclay, Isodora Capri, and Hester Frump, promising a familiar yet unpredictable narrative. The show runners also announced that the new season will introduce new students, teachers, and explore long-hidden Addams Family secrets. The show is expected to follow on from the dramatic ending of season 2, where a premonition about Wednesday's death left fans desperate for the new season. \Adding further excitement to the mix is Winona Ryder, who has already joined the cast. Ryder's involvement marks a reunion with director Tim Burton, with whom she has a long-standing history of collaboration. Their projects together include Beetlejuice and the upcoming sequel, suggesting a harmonious blend of talent and vision. In a statement, Burton expressed his excitement about Ryder's addition, emphasizing their friendship and the ease with which she fits into the series' world. Fans are eagerly anticipating the interactions between Ryder and the other cast members, hoping for a touch of the Burton-esque aesthetic that made Beetlejuice a classic. Additionally, an 'extra' from the first season of Wednesday, Iustin Costinesti, described Jenna Ortega as a shy but lovely person who was always in character. The series is creating high expectations because of the showrunners, who said they will fling open Nevermore Academy’s gates once more as they begin production on Season Three, and thanked the cast and crew for their commitment to doom and gloom.





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