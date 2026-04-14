Weekly Gaming Roundup: WoW Updates, Exploits, and News

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World of Warcraft (WoW) enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the next patch, scheduled to drop in just over a week. This update promises a wealth of new world content and introduces yet another method for acquiring gear, courtesy of a somewhat dubious ally. The excitement doesn't stop there, as WoW raiders celebrated a world-first Midnight boss kill, only to be met with a surprising twist – the boss revived for a secret final phase, leaving them in disbelief. Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 14's latest variant dungeon is receiving praise, with calls for improved rewards to fully realize its potential. The idea of playing World of Warcraft with a controller has become a topic of discussion thanks to an excellent gamepad-friendly addon, opening up new ways to experience Azeroth. A notable World of Warcraft guild made headlines by exploiting their way to a world first in the new Midnight raid, but Blizzard intervened, declaring their instant 300 million damage exploit invalid. Players are questioning why WoW's story mode raids aren't immediately accessible, with many hoping for quick access. WoW's revamp of Silvermoon for Midnight is so good that players are beginning to question whether the MMO's 'new exciting continent every 2-3 years' model was the right choice. Despite the challenges, clever WoW players exploited bugs to try to kill a Midnight raid boss early, but Blizzard was one step ahead in the race to victory. World of Warcraft: Midnight's new roadmap includes prop hunt, mega-dungeon sized delves, and a new experimental game mode from the folks who brought you Remix and Plunderstorm. A decades-old Diablo 2 easter egg has suddenly become relevant again as players hunt for the best loot in Reign of the Warlock.

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Power leveling, in the old days, was something of a phenomenon. Harvey remembers seeing Protection Paladins sweeping through hordes of the Scarlet Crusade for lucky levellers. This provided a boost to players looking to level up. Back then, it could be challenging, which is why the old method was appealing. Levelling up an alt today, even without tricks, is easy, but it wasn't back in Burning Crusade. It also helped to rake in gold as a nice bonus. If you're hoping to recreate this experience on the WoW Burning Crusade Classic: Anniversary realms, though, you'll be denied the pleasure. As revealed on the official forums by Blizzard, the developers will stop players from using this strategy. WoW: Midnight beta introduces a new Mythic+ dungeon modifier that's kinda just yellow paint for routing. Good.

Blizzard nerfed this WoW item, but players found an even better loophole that allowed them to travel across the planet every 2 minutes. 'We’ve observed a significant number of Burning Crusade players entering dungeons and then participating in no meaningful gameplay,' Kaivax writes, 'Often while only one party member plays through the instance. When this is prominent, it can lead to detrimental economic effects, among other concerns, so we’re implementing a series of hotfixes to address it.' The hotfixes in question? Firstly, no freebies—players need to participate to earn any experience in dungeons now. Secondly, non-boss enemies now drop loot based on how many players participated in the kill. This takes an axe to both power levelling and gold farming. And while it's an uppercut to my nostalgia, I do kinda get why it's happening—even if the old days were more innocent (at least, with my rose-tinted glasses on), it's a different landscape out there. The classic era of gaming included strategies and exploits, but with the modern era this is no longer the case. The changes in the game have been made to level the playing field and stop players from dominating.





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