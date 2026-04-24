Weight Loss in Your 40s: Why Old Rules Don't Apply and How to Adapt

Discover why weight loss can become more challenging in your 40s due to hormonal changes and how two women successfully adapted their fitness and nutrition strategies to achieve their goals through structured strength training and increased protein intake.

Navigating weight management in your 40s presents unique challenges. Previous successful strategies may become ineffective due to fluctuating energy levels, hormonal shifts, and for women, the onset of perimenopause.

Vicky D’Arcy, 52, experienced significant weight gain starting at age 46 with the beginning of perimenopause, a change that felt rapid and unsettling despite a history as a personal trainer and a healthy diet. She found that established fitness techniques no longer yielded results, necessitating a new approach. This frustration is common among women in their 40s and 50s, as hormonal changes impact fat storage, energy, sleep, and recovery.

D’Arcy emphasizes the powerful role hormones play in bodily functions, highlighting that a consistent diet can be overridden by hormonal influences. The key takeaway is that a lack of results isn’t a personal failing, but a signal that the body requires a revised strategy. Kellie Mulvey, a consultant in Dubai, found that years of inconsistent exercise caught up with her as she neared 50. While always active, her workouts became more sporadic, coinciding with increased convenience food consumption.

The weight gain was gradual, noticeable when her ‘fat jeans’ became too tight. Both women found that introducing structure, through coaching at Roar Fitness, was transformative. The 12-week program combines high-intensity strength training three times a week with personalized nutrition plans and regular monitoring. D’Arcy’s motivation stemmed from wanting to enter her 50s feeling strong, fit, and like herself again.

Mulvey aimed to weigh under 60kg, ultimately reaching 57kg. A crucial element of their success was a shift towards heavier weight training. While initially daunting, this approach combats age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia) and boosts metabolism, as muscle tissue burns more energy than fat, even at rest. The guidance of a personal trainer proved invaluable, providing motivation and pushing them beyond self-imposed limits.

Both women experienced noticeable physical changes quickly. Mulvey received compliments after just four weeks, and felt like a ‘completely different person’ by the program’s end, incorporating exercises like deadlifts and sled pushes. Surprisingly, weight loss didn’t involve restriction, but rather increased food intake, particularly protein. Initial meal plans were substantial, requiring D’Arcy and Mulvey to adjust to larger portions, especially regarding protein.

Roar Fitness, founded by former Olympian Sarah Lindsay, focuses on fueling the body to meet the demands of strength training, emphasizing that adequate nutrition is essential for achieving results





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Weight Loss Menopause Hormones Strength Training Fitness Nutrition Midlife Muscle Loss

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