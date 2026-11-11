Weiwei Luo Sues Palo Alto School Over Son's Report Card Comments

Weiwei Luo files a civil lawsuit against the Palo Alto Unified School District and teacher Holly Harrison, alleging unfair report card remarks about her son KL.

Weiwei Luo has initiated a civil lawsuit against the Palo Alto Unified School District, challenging the academic assessment of her son, identified in court documents as KL. The legal action stems from specific comments made by third-grade teacher Holly Harrison on KL's 2025-2026 report card at Walter Hays Elementary School.

Disputed Report Card Language

Harrison documented that KL requires improvement in managing his reactions to peers during moments of frustration or upset. The teacher further noted that the student is developing skills to listen to other perspectives and collaborate with humility, while also needing to demonstrate greater respect and cooperation with classmates.

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The Recess Incident Trigger

Luo contends these characterizations are inaccurate and stem from a single recess incident involving a game of tag. She alleges that another boy deliberately kicked KL, causing him to stick out his tongue in response, but that a substitute teacher sided with the other child despite Luo's account of the provocation.

School Board Hearing Outcome

After spending months petitioning the school board to amend the report card, Luo faced a formal hearing where her appeal was denied. During this proceeding, the district maintained that Harrison's observations were within her professional competence, substantiated by evidence, and not misleading when viewed in the full context of the report card.

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Legal Claims and Demands

Luo now seeks relief in the Superior Court of California for Santa Clara County, arguing she was denied a fair hearing process. Her complaint includes allegations that the board improperly excluded her attorney, Marjorie Ouyang, from participating fully in the online hearing regarding the dispute over her son's record.

Financial and Procedural Requests

The lawsuit requests that the judge order the district to provide another opportunity for Luo to present her case regarding the report card changes. Additionally, Luo is seeking reimbursement for attorney fees incurred during the unsuccessful administrative appeals and the subsequent legal proceedings filed in 2025.