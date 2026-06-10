WEKA NeuralMesh and Augmented Memory Grid Boost AI Inference on Oracle Cloud

WEKA's NeuralMesh and Augmented Memory Grid software significantly enhances AI inference performance on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, delivering 10x higher token throughput, 10x more concurrent users, and 7x more tokens per GPU by expanding GPU memory with ultra-fast NVMe flash storage.

WEKA has introduced its NeuralMesh and Augmented Memory Grid software, which delivers significant performance improvements when used with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure ( OCI ). The solution enables AI models to extend GPU server memory for inference by utilizing external storage as a KV Cache, achieving microsecond latencies and multi-TB/s bandwidth.

It effectively expands the memory address space capacity to multiple petabytes and supports Nvidia's SX KV caching architecture. According to joint validation tests on a nine-node OCI bare-metal H100 cluster with 100,000-token context windows, the software provides tenfold higher token throughput, ten times more concurrent users served, and seven times more tokens per GPU compared to DRAM-only OCI configurations.

Pablo Selem, senior director of software development for OCI, emphasized that enterprise AI workloads are pushing context windows and GPU utilization to new limits. He noted that the benchmarks demonstrate how WEKA's NeuralMesh platform with Augmented Memory Grid on OCI helps remove memory bottlenecks, allowing customers to support larger, more demanding inference workloads without simply adding more GPUs. The test setup featured nine nodes, 72 GPUs, 100,000-token context windows, and thousands of concurrent users.

NeuralMesh with Augmented Memory Grid scaled beyond 5,000 concurrent users versus about 600 for DRAM-only configurations. This eliminates the failure cliff that occurs when the cache saturates by expanding the active cache working set from 8.64 TiB of DRAM to 287 TiB of usable NVMe flash storage.

Furthermore, the solution served five billion tokens compared to 700 million for the DRAM-only baseline in a single one-hour, 2,400-user test. With 7x more tokens served, the cost per token is much lower, which is crucial for organizations running agentic workflows where DRAM saturation drains GPU capacity through constant recomputation. Overall, the software reached approximately 2 million tokens/sec, compared to under 200,000 for the DRAM-only baseline-a tenfold increase in token throughput.

Liran Zvibel, WEKA CEO, stated that inference is bottlenecked by how much effective memory is available to GPUs. These results prove that AI token economics aren't solved by hardware alone; they're solved by eliminating the memory wall that has been the real ceiling on what existing hardware can do.

NeuralMesh with Augmented Memory Grid running on OCI brings orders of magnitude more tokens to customers in an extremely cost-efficient way, making it a critical advancement for real-time AI applications like search, summarization, code assist, and multi-turn agents





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WEKA Neuralmesh Augmented Memory Grid Oracle Cloud Infrastructure OCI AI Inference GPU Memory KV Cache Token Throughput Concurrent Users

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