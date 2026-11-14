Wellington Giant Tree Removal Approved by Planning Inspector Despite Heritage Concerns

Telford & Wrekin Council faces appeal after inspector Elaine Benson permits removal of dangerous 1882 Wellingtonia, citing safety risks to Lindfield Drive residents over visual amenity.

The removal of a historic 21-meter Wellingtonia tree situated in Wellington has received official authorization following a contentious planning appeal. Government planning inspector Elaine Benson ruled that the safety risks posed by the tree outweigh the visual harm its removal would cause to the local area.

Telford & Wrekin Council initiated the legal battle against tree owner Jonathan Rickell after he challenged the council's initial refusal to grant permission for the tree's removal. The tree, which dates back to 1882, is covered by a preservation order, making its removal a significant regulatory exception.

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Safety Risks Override Visual Heritage

Inspector Elaine Benson visited Lindfield Drive on October 3 to conduct a thorough assessment of the 21-meter tree. Although she acknowledged that removing the tree would result in significant harm to the visual amenity of the area, she determined that this factor was secondary to the physical dangers presented by the tree's condition. The tree has a documented history of limb failure, which has previously caused damage to nearby properties.

During a planning consultation in May 2026, a 92-year-old resident reported a terrifying incident where a large branch fell near their front door, resulting in a very close escape. This testimony highlighted the immediate threat the tree posed to the health and safety of the residents living in the bungalows adjacent to the tree. The inspector noted that the tree sits only meters from these homes, increasing the potential impact of any future limb failure.

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Arboricultural Management No Longer Viable

Elaine Benson stated that there is normally a strong presumption against the removal of a healthy, protected tree, especially one as prominent as this Wellingtonia. However, she concluded that the specific circumstances of this case justified an exception due to the long history of limb failure and the reactive pruning and regrowth that has occurred. A long-standing failure at the top of the canopy has exacerbated the instability of the structure.

The inspector emphasized that the risks associated with the tree can no longer be appropriately mitigated through arboricultural management options that comply with current best practice professional standards. This determination effectively closed the door on further attempts to preserve the tree through maintenance, confirming that removal was the only viable solution to ensure public safety.

Future Landscaping and Council Decisions

While the removal is approved, the inspector specified that the replacement planting should not be another Wellingtonia. Instead, she suggested that a more appropriate species for planting in a public park setting would be more suitable for the location. This decision marks the end of a prolonged dispute between the property owner and the local authority, resolving a long-standing safety concern for the community.

In addition to the high-profile Wellingtonia case, Telford & Wrekin Council has validated several other planning applications this week. These include requests for changes of use, extensions, and infrastructure improvements across Telford and surrounding areas, demonstrating the ongoing pace of development and regulatory activity in the region.

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Recent Validations and Grants in Telford

Among the newly validated applications are TWC/2026/0814 for a certificate of lawfulness regarding green burials at Castle Green Cemetery, and TWC/2026/0820 for pruning operations on a Red Oak tree at Nursery Gardens in Roden. Other notable submissions include TWC/2026/0821 for an extension at Halcyon in Ellerdine, and TWC/2026/0823 for a change of use at 120 High Street in Wellington.

Further applications include TWC/2026/0825 for converting offices to a micro-restaurant and car storage at 18 & 20 Market Street, and TWC/2026/0829 for solar panel installation at Tithe Church Court in Kynnersley. Council staff also processed TWC/2026/0832 for illuminated fascia signs in the Southern Quarter of Southwater Way.

Approved Projects Across the District

Several applications have already been granted, including TWC/2025/0274 for Excellency Midlands Ltd at Stafford Park to continue using the site as an exhibition hall with amended hours and new facilities. TWC/2026/0637 was granted for an agricultural workers dwelling at Rodenhurst Broiler Units, and TWC/2026/0678 for converting a barn into a dwelling at Rodington House.

Additional approvals include TWC/2026/0703 for a retrospective extension in Ellerdine and TWC/2026/0735 for garage conversions and extensions on Grove Street in St George's. These decisions reflect the council's ongoing role in balancing development needs with local planning regulations across Telford.