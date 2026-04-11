Welsh Barbers Avoid Jail After 'Turf War' Brawl on High Street

Workers from rival Turkish barbershops in Wales escaped jail time after a violent brawl erupted on a busy high street. The fight, described as a 'turf war,' involved employees from Kurds Barbers in Newbridge and Marmaris Turkish barbers in Blackwood, resulting in multiple injuries and significant disruption.

Workers from rival Turkish barbershops in Wales avoided jail time after a violent brawl erupted on a busy high street. The incident, described as a 'turf war,' involved employees from Kurds Barbers in Newbridge and Marmaris Turkish barbers in Blackwood. The fight, which occurred on February 13, resulted in multiple injuries and widespread public alarm.

Witnesses reported a chaotic scene with men using scissors and spanners as weapons, leading to several hospitalizations and significant disruption in the town center. The underlying cause of the conflict appears to have been a dispute over the opening of a new barbershop location. Omed Pirot, a Marmaris barber, was planning to open a new shop in Newbridge, a move reportedly 'not well received' by staff at Kurds Barbers, which appears to have fueled the tensions that culminated in the violent confrontation.\The altercation unfolded when a group from Kurds Barbers traveled to Blackwood to confront employees of Marmaris. The ensuing brawl involved thirteen men, with footage of the incident quickly spreading on social media, showing the intensity of the fight as it spilled onto the street. The violence occurred on a Thursday afternoon, drawing the attention of numerous onlookers, including women having their hair done in a nearby salon and an off-duty detective who was present. The chaos led to the closure of local businesses and prompted calls to emergency services. Authorities recovered several weapons at the scene, including scissors and other makeshift items used in the fight. The court heard evidence of a pre-existing feud between the two barbershops, with the dispute escalating into a large-scale public disturbance. The judge emphasized the severity of the violence and the disregard for public safety, noting that the incident took place in a location frequented by children and other members of the public. The police investigation revealed that three cars were driven from Newbridge to Blackwood, which then led to the fight that broke out in the middle of the afternoon.\Following a trial, Omed Pirot and Shahab Husseini were found guilty of violent disorder and affray. They received 18-month suspended sentences, were ordered to perform 240 hours of unpaid work, and were required to pay £600 in costs. Other defendants, including Bryar Muradi, Alan Karimi, Adnan Mohamad, Bave Hamed, and Krmani Sadiq, who admitted to affray, received 15-month suspended sentences, 200 hours of unpaid work, and £400 in costs. Sardam Ebrahimi was cleared of all charges. The judge highlighted that the violence stemmed from a dispute between the two barbershops but stated that there was no justification for the actions of either side. The police investigation emphasized that none of the injuries sustained in the brawl were life-threatening or life-changing. The incident served as a reminder of the need for conflict resolution and maintaining public order, especially in areas with high foot traffic and a diverse community





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