Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan loses her Senedd seat; Reform and Plaid battle for power; PM faces painful electoral day.

The Welsh First Minister, Eluned Morgan, lost her seat in the Senedd to Labor's collapse, with Plaid Cymru and Reform UK battling for power. The new voting system of proportional representation put Welsh Labor behind Plaid Cymru and Reform UK, and PM Keir Starmer faces a painful electoral day since coming to power in 2024. The loss of Morgan's seat may signify the PM's most challenging election day so far.

Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan loses her seat in the Senedd due to Labor's collapse; Plaid Cymru and Reform UK battle for power in Wales; PM faces painful electoral day.

After a new voting system, Labor loses 6 crucial MS seats in Ceredigion Penfro, allocating 3 for Plaid Cymru, 2 for Reform, and 1 for Conservatives. Reform gains many more council seats and control over several. SNP leader Anas Sarwar blames the loss of argument for change. The new voting system increases the Senedd size by 50%, with Welsh Labor vote falling behind Plaid Cymru and Reform UK.

PM's popularity hit as Wales rejects his plans. Got a story? Email us at webnews@metro.co.uk or submit videos and pictures here. For more stories like this, visit our news page.

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Labour Collapse Plaid Cymru Reform UK Proportionate Representation MS Seats Senedd Anas Sarwar Peter Mandelson UK Election Welsh Birthplaces Stunning Results

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