Welsh MP Demands Horseracing Ban, Citing Cruelty

Plaid Cymru leader in Westminster, Liz Saville Roberts, calls for a ban on horseracing, drawing parallels with Australian states and questioning its economic benefit to rural Wales. The stance sparks debate with industry representatives, while her party emphasizes high animal welfare standards.

A prominent Welsh nationalist Member of Parliament has called for an outright ban on horseracing, arguing that the practice constitutes national cruelty. Liz Saville Roberts , the leader of Plaid Cymru in Westminster, drew a parallel with Australian states that have already prohibited jump racing. In a statement shared on the social media platform X prior to the prestigious Grand National event, the Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP asserted that horseracing 'doesn't feature in the Welsh rural economy .

' This claim stands in contrast to the reality of Wales possessing several significant racecourses and hosting its own iteration of the Aintree steeplechase spectacle. When pressed on her stance via social media, Ms. Saville Roberts indicated that there is a 'growing number of people questioning' the continued permissibility of hunt racing. Official figures from the British Horseracing Authority reveal that last year, approximately 120,000 individuals attended 70 race meetings across Wales's three established courses. Mo Metcalf-Fisher, the external affairs director at the Countryside Alliance, who engaged with the MP regarding her views, voiced strong disagreement. He stated that her assertion about jump racing not benefiting rural Wales is 'insulting to all the amazing people working in and contributing to the sector.' Metcalf-Fisher emphasized the sport's contributions to employment, community cohesion, and local pride, highlighting the success of world-class Welsh jockeys. He stressed that this achievement should be a source of pride for Wales, not something to be dismissed, and underscored the importance of political representatives engaging with the racing sector to understand the facts before making condemnatory statements about an entire community. Ms. Saville Roberts' comments emerged shortly after it was reported that Zack Polanski, the leader of the Green Party, has actively advocated for the cessation of a sport that is enjoyed by millions and sustains employment and income for tens of thousands. Liz Saville Roberts, as the leader of Plaid Cymru in Westminster, suggested that the United Kingdom should adopt the legislative approach of certain Australian states that have outlawed racing involving animals jumping over fences. The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP articulated her position on X, contending that national hunt racing 'doesn't feature in the Welsh rural economy,' despite Wales hosting its own version of the Grand National at Chepstow. This vegan politician is a long-standing critic of all forms of horse racing. In 2024, she expressed her disapproval on social media of the Aintree event, describing it as a combination of 'gambling and animal cruelty,' and criticized a Labour MP for placing a bet. Three years prior, on the eve of the 2021 Grand National, she had written: 'There's something deeply wrong with society when this is considered a sport. We need to ban horse racing - and indeed all forms of animal cruelty.' Following the widespread attention her tweets garnered, she defended her stance, asserting that she shares the 'huge concern about horses welfare and the Grand National' held by 'the majority of Brits.' While Ms. Saville Roberts may align with the Green leader's sentiment, her views might diverge from those of a former interim leader within her own party. Llyr Gruffydd, a Member of the Senedd for North Wales, chairs the Senedd's cross-party group on horse racing, which is dedicated to 'support and promote the horseracing and bloodstock industries in Wales.' In April of the previous year, he lauded Welsh jockey Sean Bowen in a Senedd speech for achieving the title of British national hunt champion jockey. Gruffydd proclaimed that Bowen now leads a 'golden generation for Welsh horse racing,' noting the presence of four Welsh jump jockeys in the top ten, a host of established and emerging Welsh trainers, and successful Welsh racecourses at Chepstow, Ffos Las, and Bangor-on-Dee, all of which demonstrate Wales's significant presence on the horse racing map. Ms. Saville Roberts' remarks coincided with the revelation that Zack Polanski, the hard-left Green Party leader, has been an advocate for ending a sport cherished by millions. Ms. Saville Roberts declined to provide further comment when approached by the Daily Mail, instead directing the publication to research conducted by World Horse Welfare. This research, published last year, indicated that just over a quarter (27%) of the public believe that 'most sport horses live good lives.' The study also revealed that approximately 58% of respondents desire enhanced safety and welfare measures for these animals, while one in five (22%) do not support the use of horses in sport at all. A spokesperson for Plaid Cymru clarified that Ms. Saville Roberts was articulating a personal viewpoint. However, they added that the party 'believes that Wales should set high standards for the treatment of all animals and we would build on the high level of animal welfare standards already in place in Wales' should they secure victory in the upcoming May Senedd election





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Horseracing Ban Animal Welfare Liz Saville Roberts Plaid Cymru Rural Economy

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Welsh MP Demands Horseracing Ban, Citing Cruelty ConcernsPlaid Cymru leader in Westminster, Liz Saville Roberts, calls for a ban on horseracing, arguing it promotes cruelty and does not benefit the Welsh rural economy. Her remarks spark debate with countryside advocates and draw parallels to similar calls from Green Party leader Zack Polanski, while a Welsh MS champions the success of Welsh jockeys and trainers.

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