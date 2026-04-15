Welsh MP Demands Horseracing Ban, Citing Cruelty Concerns

Plaid Cymru leader in Westminster, Liz Saville Roberts, calls for a ban on horseracing, arguing it promotes cruelty and does not benefit the Welsh rural economy. Her remarks spark debate with countryside advocates and draw parallels to similar calls from Green Party leader Zack Polanski, while a Welsh MS champions the success of Welsh jockeys and trainers.

A prominent Welsh nationalist Member of Parliament has ignited a debate by calling for a ban on horseracing, arguing that the practice constitutes a national endorsement of cruelty. Liz Saville Roberts , who leads the Plaid Cymru party in Westminster, suggested that Britain should emulate certain Australian states that have prohibited jump racing.

In a social media post shared prior to the prestigious Grand National event, the MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd asserted that the sport does not significantly contribute to the Welsh rural economy. This claim stands in contrast to the presence of several major racecourses in Wales and its own well-established steeplechase spectacle, akin to Aintree's showpiece. When pressed on her stance on social media platforms, Ms. Saville Roberts indicated that there is a growing sentiment among the public questioning the continued permissibility of hunt racing. Data from the British Horseracing Authority reveals that last year, approximately 120,000 individuals attended 70 race meetings held at Wales's three primary racecourses. Mo Metcalf-Fisher, the external affairs director for the Countryside Alliance, who engaged with the MP regarding her views, expressed strong disagreement with her assessment. He stated that the assertion that jump racing does not benefit rural Wales is deeply offensive to the many dedicated individuals who work within and contribute to the sector. He emphasized that horseracing is intrinsically linked to employment, community cohesion, and local pride. Furthermore, he highlighted the presence of world-class Welsh jockeys who compete successfully against the best in the sport, an achievement that should be a source of immense pride for Wales, rather than being dismissed. Mr. Metcalf-Fisher stressed the importance for political representatives to thoroughly engage with the racing industry and gain a comprehensive understanding of the facts before publicly denigrating an entire community. Ms. Saville Roberts' comments emerged in the wake of revelations that Zack Polanski, the leader of the far-left Green Party, has also advocated for the cessation of a sport that is enjoyed by millions and provides vital employment and income for tens of thousands of people. Liz Saville Roberts, as the leader of Plaid Cymru in Westminster, had previously suggested that the United Kingdom should follow the lead of Australian states that have already outlawed racing involving animals jumping over obstacles. In her social media pronouncements, the Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP argued that national hunt racing holds no significant place within the Welsh rural economy, a statement that overlooks the existence of Wales's own version of the Grand National held at Chepstow. Mr. Polanski, a self-proclaimed vegan and vocal critic of all forms of racing, had previously expressed his dismay on social media in 2024, lamenting how the Aintree event combined elements of gambling with animal cruelty, even criticizing a Labour MP for placing a bet. Three years prior, on the eve of the 2021 Grand National, he had written that there was something fundamentally flawed in a society that considers such an activity a sport and that the time had come to ban horse racing and, by extension, all forms of animal cruelty. Following the surfacing of these social media posts, he defended his position by stating that, like the majority of Britons, he harbored significant concerns about the welfare of horses and the Grand National. While Ms. Saville Roberts might find common ground with the Green Party leader on this issue, she may find herself at odds with a former interim leader of her own party. Llyr Gruffydd, a Member of the Senedd (MS) representing North Wales, currently chairs the cross-party group on horse racing within the Senedd, an assembly dedicated to supporting and promoting the horseracing and bloodstock industries in Wales. In April of the previous year, he delivered a speech in the Senedd commending Welshman Sean Bowen for achieving the title of British national hunt champion jockey. He declared that Bowen was leading a golden era for Welsh horse racing, noting the presence of four Welsh jump jockeys within the top ten rankings, a host of established and emerging Welsh trainers, and successful Welsh racecourses such as Chepstow, Ffos Las, and Bangor-on-Dee, all of which demonstrate Wales's significant presence on the international horse racing map. Ms. Saville Roberts' pronouncements followed the disclosure that Zack Polanski, the leader of the far-left Green Party, had been championing the end of a sport that captivates millions and sustains numerous jobs and economic activity. When approached for further comment by the Daily Mail, Ms. Saville Roberts declined to elaborate but directed the publication to research conducted by World Horse Welfare, released last year. This research indicated that just over a quarter of the public (27%) believe that most sport horses lead fulfilling lives. The study also revealed that approximately 58% of respondents desired enhanced safety and welfare measures for horses in sport, while one in five individuals (22%) expressed outright opposition to the use of horses in any sporting context. A spokesperson for Plaid Cymru clarified that Ms. Saville Roberts was articulating a personal viewpoint. However, the party did affirm its belief that Wales should uphold stringent standards for the ethical treatment of all animals and indicated that, should they win the upcoming Senedd election in May, they would build upon the existing high level of animal welfare standards already implemented in Wales





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