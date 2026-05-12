Small-scale family-run petrol station Prysor Service Station in Gwynedd, North Wales, was swindled of fuel on three separate occasions when thieves filled their tank and along with driving off without paying.

Welsh villagers become sleuths to hunt down thieves stealing fuel from petrol station. Small-scale family-run petrol station Prysor Service Station in Gwynedd, North Wales, was swindled of fuel on three separate occasions by different assailants who filled their tanks and left without paying.

Local woman, Judith Troughton, owner of the station, took matters into her own hands and posted pictures of cars suspected of stealing crimes on social media. The offenders made repeated attempts to steal fuel, driving to two different stations, 35 miles apart, wearing the same checkered pyjama bottoms. Ms. Troughton's Facebook sleuthing led to a full refund for the stolen fuel tank, which contains enough to fill 55-liters, currently at £100. The perpetrator of the offenses remains unidentified.

An average of £13 premium and £26 for diesel costs are due to the Iran war, but sellers have reported a £2billion cost. The fight starts when Iran was bombed by the US and spread when the US withdrew from the treaty, encouraging the price surge. It hits £2billion in extra costs. Karma catches up with village women of Gwynedd when she breaks down, leading to the overtaking of stolen fuel.

Locals end the theft by watching the van until the police came. Thieves made repeated attempts to steal fuel from similar stations 35 miles apart.

However, the most recent incidents ended with the vehicle breaking down and being fined for drive-off





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crime Gasoline Prices Social Media Family Businesses Welsh Villagers Swindled Of Fuel Family-Run Petrol Station Thieves Family Businesses Social Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Greg Davies' career 'regret' before fame, romance with politician and his link to Welsh royaltyThe Bafta TV Awards 2026 host has a rich history in the television industry

Read more »

'Small but powerful' high-end pressure washer down to £65 from £120Shoppers say the dirt blaster is great for getting rid of dirt and grime on driveways, patios and cars

Read more »

Trainspotting The Musical cast announced as Irvine Welsh's stage show to head to GlasgowWelsh said of the production: “I believe the musical has a bigger, loudly beating human heart than either the book or the film.'

Read more »

The Welsh market town that 'changed' famous band 'forever'More than 20 towns are vying for the inaugural UK Town of Culture title

Read more »