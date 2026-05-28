Welsh VillageStreet Residents Sell Homes Due to PTSD and Flooding

Residents of Clydach Terrace in Ynysybwl, Wales, have sold their properties to the local council for £2.57 million after enduring repeated flooding that led to post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and claustrophobia. The street, located near a river that frequently overflows, has been submerged multiple times in recent years, with homeowners battling to protect their homes during storms Dennis and Bert. Despite permanent sandbag defenses, Natural Resources Wales deemed a flood wall economically unviable, leaving residents with no choice but to abandon their homes. Longtime residents describe the psychological toll and financial devastation, calling the street's geography a 'death sentence.' The council's buyout program aims to demolish the terrace, ending years of trauma for families who have lived there for generations.

The residents of Clydach Terrace, a street in the village of Ynysybwl, Wales , have been forced to abandon their homes after years of devastating floods took a severe toll on their mental and physical health.

The community has experienced repeated flooding events, particularly during Storm Dennis in 2020 and Storm Bert, which left the street submerged, cars underwater, and homeownersfighting tirelessly to prevent water from entering their properties. Many residents stayed up all night moving furniture and belongings to higher ground, only to face the same scenario weeks or months later. The constant threat and reality of flooding resulted in several residents developing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and claustrophobia.

The psychological impact was so profound that some individuals now experience nightmares and live in perpetual fear of the next storm. The street's proximity to a river that regularly overflows has made it particularly vulnerable. Despite the clear danger, Natural Resources Wales concluded that constructing a permanent flood defense wall was not economically viable, leaving the community exposed.

In February, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council agreed to purchase most of the properties on Clydach Terrace for £2.57 million, providing a pathway for residents to relocate. All homes are now in the process of being vacated, with plans to demolish the terrace to prevent future habitation in the high-risk area. Builder Paul Thomas, a 66-year-old resident who has lived on the street for 46 years, recounted his traumatic experience during Storm Dennis.

He described being dragged by the river's powerful current from his house to a wall, managing to swim back while wearing wellies. He called it an absolute nightmare and developed PTSD and claustrophobia as a result. Thomas explained that the relentless nature of the floods meant he often went days without sleep, physically and mentally draining.

He emphasized that the buyout offers a chance to live without fear, though it is bittersweet as his son and grandchildren also live on the street. He criticized the street's geography as a death sentence and highlighted the financial strain, having spent £50,000 repairing his home after Storm Dennis and receiving only £150,000 for the property. Thomas called for greater empathy for flood victims, noting that the aftermath extends far beyond property damage to ruin entire lives.

Delivery driver Mike Preddy, 40, bought his home 16 years ago and has deep family ties to the street, with connections spanning four generations. He and his partner, who played together on the street as children, returned to live there as adults, only to face escalating flood risks. Preddy described how anxiety levels soared with each weather warning, and even a yellow alert now triggers fear.

The street's unique vulnerability means that relatively small amounts of water can cause flooding, as the river regularly topples walls. The community lived through a cycle of nightly vigils, moving furniture repeatedly. While sad to leave, Preddy and others recognize that life is more important than memories. The permanent sandbags lining the street are a stark reminder of the ticking time bomb that the river becomes each winter, turning from a tranquil scene in summer to a destructive force.

The buyout, though necessary, has presented challenges. Some residents have struggled to find alternative housing in the area due to higher property prices compared to the compensation received. The emotional toll of leaving a place where families have lived for decades is immense, but the consensus is that safety must come first.

The council's decision to purchase and demolish the terrace marks the end of a painful chapter for Clydach Terrace, underscoring the growing reality of climate change-driven flooding and its devastating human cost





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