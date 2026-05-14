Wes Streeting's 'The Perp Walk' as He Plans to Challenge Starmer for Labour Leadership

Streeting plans to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership, following the party's stagnant energy. His supporters attribute his decision to Starmer's botched 'reset' speech and his abrupt walk-out on ministers discussing his resignation.

In America they call it 'The Perp Walk'. It's the moment when police triumphantly parade a suspect in front of the media. On Monday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting strode confidently along Downing Street after meeting with Keir Starmer .

His supporters believe his recent conduct, including the response to the PM's resignation call, motivated him to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership. Even as a 'reset' speech fell flat, with 90 members demanding PM's resignation, he decided to challenge Keir Starmer





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wes Streeting Keir Starmer Labor Leadership Challenge Downing Street Renewed Labour Party Leadership Elections Political Reality Andy Burnham Labour Leadership Elections 2023

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wes Streeting arrives in Downing Street for crunch showdown with Keir StarmerSir Keir Starmer's hands in the balance as he meets rival Wes Streeting this morning ahead of the King's Speech.

Read more »

Wes Streeting leaves Downing Street after 20 minute showdown with Keir StarmerSir Keir Starmer's hands in the balance as he meets rival Wes Streeting this morning ahead of the King's Speech.

Read more »

Wes Streeting set to challenge Keir Starmer as he prepares to topple the Prime MinisterThe Health Secretary will try to force a leadership contest due to growing anger with the Prime Minister.

Read more »

Who is Wes Streeting and could he challenge Starmer?Who is the health secretary, Wes Streeting, could he run to be prime minister, and what are his policies?

Read more »