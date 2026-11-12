West Antarctic Ice Sheet Tipping Point Found in Ancient Mud

New research from BAS reveals the West Antarctic Ice Sheet collapsed during past warm periods, warning that current warming could trigger rapid sea level rise.

Scientists from the British Antarctic Survey have identified a critical climate threshold for the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, revealing that it collapses when global temperatures rise just one to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This finding establishes a historic tipping point for the massive ice formation, which currently holds back enough water to significantly elevate global sea levels if it were to fail.

Kaolinite Signal Reveals Past Ice Collapse

The study, published in Nature Communications, utilized sediment cores drilled from 4,000 meters below the sea surface off the coast of Antarctica to decode the region's climatic history. Researchers discovered a distinctive mineral called kaolinite, also known as china clay, buried in the bedrock beneath the ice sheet. This mineral forms in warm, wet tropical climates and was present in Antarctica over 34 million years ago before the continent froze over.

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Current glaciers like Thwaites and Pine Island grind this ancient mineral into fine debris, which is then carried offshore by icebergs and ocean currents. However, the sediment cores reveal that during every interglacial period over the past 800,000 years, levels of kaolinite in the ocean floor dropped to almost zero. Dr Claus-Dieter Hillenbrand, the lead marine geologist, explains that this sudden collapse of the kaolinite signal indicates that the marine-based ice in the Amundsen Sea sector must have melted and retreated far into the continent's interior.

Warm Currents Melted Ice in Interglacial Periods

The team determined that warm deep-water currents, likely originating from the deep Pacific Ocean floor to the north, were responsible for driving this historical retreat. These currents carried a magnesium-rich mineral variety that deposited coastal sediments at the same time the kaolinite signal disappeared. The influx of warmer water onto the West Antarctic continental shelf melted grounded ice, thereby reducing the erosion process that normally produces kaolinite-rich sediment.

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To corroborate these findings, researchers examined fossilized remains of diatoms, microscopic marine algae preserved in the mud cores. The shell-like structures of these organisms change form based on water temperature, providing additional evidence of shifting thermal conditions. The analysis showed that waters around West Antarctica became significantly warmer than the global average during past interglacial periods, directly impacting the stability of the ice sheet.

Current Warming Outpaces Natural Historical Trends

While global temperatures during past interglacials were similar to today's levels, the local ocean conditions were far more extreme. Temperatures in the waters in front of the ice sheet reached between one and three degrees Celsius above the current near-freezing baseline. This localized heating played a pivotal role in destabilizing the ice, demonstrating that the region is highly sensitive to temperature changes even when global averages appear moderate.

Dr Hillenbrand emphasizes that the speed of change is the most dangerous difference between past natural cycles and current human-caused emissions. Under natural conditions, the disappearance of Thwaites Glacier could have taken several thousand years. However, unprecedented warming rates are compressing a process that once took millennia into just centuries, significantly accelerating the risk of collapse.

Catastrophic Sea Level Rise Looms

The potential consequences of this accelerated melting are severe for coastal populations worldwide. A complete collapse of Thwaites Glacier, often nicknamed the doomsday glacier, would add approximately 65 centimeters to global sea levels. This ice shelf currently acts like a cork, holding the colossal glacier back on land and providing vital defense against rising oceans.

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The neighboring Pine Island Glacier adds further urgency to the situation, with the potential to contribute an additional 51 centimeters to sea levels. Dr Hillenbrand notes that while a partial collapse occurred naturally in the past, human activities are now exacerbating the situation. The combination of historic vulnerability and rapid modern warming suggests that the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is approaching a point of no return sooner than previously feared.