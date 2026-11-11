West Australian teens faces brain tumour surgery dilemma as local neurosurgeons refuse to back foreign surgeon

A 19‑year‑old from Perth struggles to find an Australian surgeon to operate on a brain tumour, while Dr Charlie Teo offers free surgery overseas if supported locally.

A 19‑year‑old girl from Perth, Australia is in urgent need of brain surgery to treat a low‑grade glioma, but local neurosurgeons have declined to support a foreign surgeon who could perform the operation for free. The family says the seizures and migraines linked to the tumour threaten to cause permanent brain damage or death if left untreated.

Surgeon's conditions for operating locally

Dr Charlie Teo, a Singapore‑based neurosurgeon banned from operating in Australia, has offered to perform the operation in Perth for no fee. He requires a written recommendation from an independent Australian neurosurgeon and access to an operating theatre before he can work at the Royal Perth Hospital. No local surgeon has agreed to provide this support, forcing Dr Teo to perform similar procedures in China for patients who must travel overseas.

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Family's frantic search for treatment options

Braydee Audrain's mother, Anita, recounts months of outreach to doctors, hospitals and charities, all of which ended without a surgical plan. She says every seizure could worsen the tumour and cause further neurological decline. The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking 150,000 Australian dollars to cover travel and treatment costs if the surgery cannot be arranged in Australia.

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Potential risks and future implications

Both sides acknowledge the patient's operation carries significant risks. Complications could include stroke, paralysis, memory loss or speech difficulties because the tumour sits near critical blood vessels and brain structures. Dr Teo stresses that leaving the tumour untreated could lead to more frequent seizures, tumour growth and possibly malignant transformation. The family hopes that a successful operation would restore Braydee's ability to pursue a career in musical theatre.

Next steps and community response

The Audrain family is monitoring the situation closely, studying whether any Australian neurosurgeon will change their stance. If local support is not forthcoming, they plan to fly Braydee to China for the procedure. The case has sparked discussion in medical circles about the ethics of surgeons operating abroad and the responsibilities of national health systems to safeguard patients with rare conditions.