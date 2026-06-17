West Brom Sign Falkirk Striker Barney Stewart on Four-Year Deal

West Bromwich Albion have signed Scotland Under-21 international striker Barney Stewart from Falkirk on a four-year contract, marking head coach James Morrison's first summer signing. The 22-year-old arrives after a productive spell in Scotland, including a loan at Dunfermline and a strong finish with Falkirk, and he is eager to prove his goal-scoring credentials in the Championship.

West Brom wich Albion have completed the signing of promising young striker Barney Stewart from Scottish Premiership club Falkirk , with the 22-year-old inking a four-year deal.

The transfer, whose financial terms remain private, marks the first major acquisition of the summer for head coach James Morrison. Stewart's arrival brings genuine excitement to the Baggies' forward line, as he arrives with a strong reputation for goalscoring and a clear ambition to succeed in the Championship. Stewart's pathway to professional football has been defined by rapid development and impactful performances.

He made his senior debut for Falkirk in January 2025 and featured 15 times during a campaign that saw the club secure promotion from the Scottish Championship to the top flight. His talent was further highlighted during a loan period at Dunfermline Athletic at the start of last season, where he found the net eight times in just 12 outings in the second tier.

Upon returning to Falkirk, he maintained his momentum, contributing ten goals across 21 appearances in all competitions, demonstrating consistency that has now earned him a move to English football. The player himself expressed immense enthusiasm about linking up with Morrison, whose own distinguished international career-46 caps for Scotland-proved a significant factor in his decision. Stewart emphasized the personal connection and trust built during their conversations, stating, "I had a great chat with the manager.

He won loads of caps for Scotland and he's got loads of contacts up there, so he knows lots about me.

" This direct insight from a former Scotland international added valuable assurance for the young forward. He also acknowledged the scale of the challenge ahead, adding, "I'm so excited by the challenge of playing in the Championship. It's one of the best leagues in the world to watch. To be a part of the division will be incredible.

" His confidence in his own abilities is palpable, with Stewart declaring his prowess in front of goal: "I come to life around the box, that's my speciality. I'm very confident I can score the goals here at the Albion.

" Stewart is also a Scotland Under-21 international, underlining his pedigree and potential for further growth at West Brom. For West Brom, this signing represents a targeted move to bolster their attacking options with a player who has already proven his capabilities at a competitive level. Stewart's blend of youth, a proven goal record in the Scottish leagues, and international experience at youth level fits the profile of a long-term investment.

The club and their supporters will hope that the striker translates his Scottish success into the Championship, providing the firepower needed to push for a swift return to the Premier League. Morrison's first signing sets a proactive tone for the transfer window, focusing on acquiring ready-made talent with room to develop further within the club's project. The deal underscores West Brom's intent to build a squad capable of competing strongly next season.

By securing a player of Stewart's caliber on a lengthy contract, the club has effectively locked in a key asset for the future. His track record of scoring in crucial promotion battles and his mentality, as displayed in his comments, suggest he is equipped to handle the pressures of a club of West Brom's stature. Fans will be eager to see him in action, hoping his instinctive finishing and energetic style will add a new dimension to the team's play.

This transfer is more than just a signing; it is a statement of ambition from the Baggies as they prepare for the rigors of the Championship





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West Brom Barney Stewart Falkirk Transfer Championship James Morrison Scotland U21 Striker Dunfermline

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