West Bromwich Albion rejects EFL two-point deduction, but secures Championship place

West Bromwich Albion has confirmed that they will not appeal against the two-point deduction handed down by the English Football League (EFL) for breaching financial rules, but they continue to disagree with the sanction. The club's rejection of the EFL action has lifted the pressure and ensured their Championship status, having secured four points to secure the drop after clinching their final home game against Ipswich Town on Sunday.

West Bromwich Albion will not appeal against a two-point deduction for breaching financial rules but have reiterated their disagreement with the English Football League's sanction.

The news came on the eve of the club's final home game against Ipswich Town and raised the, albeit unlikely, scenario of relegation. On Wednesday, the EFL informed Albion of the reasons for the penalty and the amount the club broke the rules by - just under £1.97m. Among their objections was around so-called 'in-kind' payments to their charity The Albion Foundation.

The club accepted the payments of £2.1m were not part of the final PSR calculation but the EFL said that had been disallowed. Not including charity payments was considered central to Albion's objection. The decision came as the club officially secured their place in the Championship, finishing four points clear of the bottom three





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West Bromwich Albion EFL Financial Rules Breach Two-Point Deduction Championship Ipswich Town

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