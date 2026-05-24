West Ham and Man City Seek Big Money for Mozambique Stars. Can Spurs Sway the Outcome? and More

A report details the level of interest in West Ham's Portuguese star and the financial expectations from his suitors, while an idealist dream emerges for Man City to steal a deal from Chelsea. Jarrod Bowen, under contract until 2030, is unwanted by West Ham but wanted by a string of Premier League clubs. Injuries and in-form teams are also in focus, with potential game-changers being identified.

Fernandes came through the youth ranks at Sporting before a season with the Saints and his switch to east London. The World Cup guide is now live.

West Ham are set to receive a lucrative bid for their Portuguese star, but they have an ambitious asking price according to reports. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are struggling but with one game to play, they have hope of surviving. The relegation battle is far from over for the Hammers but Spurs lacking at home could give them an unlikely reprieve.

In contrast, West Ham would need to sell at least £100m worth of players if relegated. Meanwhile, Man City are in talks to sign Chelsea star after Enzo Maresca requested the switch. Captain Jarrod Bowen, under contract until 2030, is wanted by Premier League clubs including Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea. Ahead of a massive day, Bowen has called on his teammates to leave it all out there in the Premier League.

Chelsea have agreed on the deal to make their first signing of the Xabi Alonso era. Premier League prize money varies for different positions. Arsenal earn the highest, as they have won the title twice in three seasons





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