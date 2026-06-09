West Ham Co-owner David Sullivan Resigns Amid Decades-Old Allegations of Sexual Predation

David Sullivan, billionaire co-owner of West Ham United, has resigned after allegations surfaced of sexually exploitative behaviour towards multiple women, some teenagers, during his career running tabloid newspapers. The claims, spanning from the 1980s to early 2000s, involve Sullivan pressuring aspiring models for sex in exchange for career advancement. He denies all allegations and threatens legal action, while retaining his stake in the club.

West Ham United's billionaire co-owner David Sullivan is facing serious allegations of sexually predatory behaviour towards multiple women, some of whom were teenagers at the time, during his tenure running tabloid newspapers.

The accusations, which span from the 1980s to the early 2000s, have prompted Sullivan to resign from his position at the Premier League football club. Seven women have provided detailed accounts to investigators, describing how Sullivan, then a powerful newspaper editor, allegedly used his position to pressure aspiring young models for sexual favours, suggesting such encounters would advance their careers.

Sullivan, 77, who built his fortune on adult publications and media, has resigned from West Ham but retains his 38.8% stake in the club. He has issued a categorical denial of all allegations and has threatened legal action against any media outlet that repeats them. The investigation, a joint effort by BBC Panorama and The Times, is set to publish its findings.

Separately, Sullivan has admitted to paying for sex in the 1990s with a girl he believed to be 16 or 17, an act that was not illegal in the UK at the time but became so in 2003. He was in his 40s during those encounters. The most detailed account comes from Sacha Wall, the only alleged victim who has chosen to be named publicly.

She recounts a 1998 meeting at Sullivan's Essex mansion where, after reviewing her portfolio, he allegedly led her upstairs, instructed her to undress to her underwear, and then demanded sexual acts. Wall says she felt pressured and scared, especially when she found the door locked, though Sullivan eventually opened it. She later appeared in his Sport newspaper but claims she was relegated to undesirable assignments.

Another woman, identified as Anna, was 17 when she attended a nightclub event with her mother; Sullivan allegedly solicited oral sex from her in a private chat, promising stardom. A third, Florence, alleges that Tony Livesey, then editor-in-chief of the Sport, arranged her visit to Sullivan's house where she was pressured into sex. Livesey has denied any recollection or involvement, calling the allegation abhorrent.

These narratives paint a pattern of exploitation targeting young women seeking modelling breaks in Sullivan's publications, the Daily Sport and Sunday Sport. Sullivan's resignation from West Ham was framed as a decision made upon learning of the impending investigative report, with a statement maintaining his innocence.

However, the fallout extends beyond football, revisiting questions about the ethics of his media empire's past practices. The allegations revive scrutiny of the 'Page 3' culture and the treatment of women in the British tabloid industry during that era. While Sullivan's wealth and influence have long been notable, these claims threaten his reputation and legacy. Legal experts note that the admitted encounters with a 16- or 17-year-old, though not criminal at the time, could still damage his standing.

The BBC and The Times' investigation underscores a broader reckoning with historical misconduct by powerful figures. As the reports prepare for publication, Sullivan's vow to sue highlights the high-stakes legal and public relations battle ahead. The case also raises issues about the responsibility of media organisations in vetting their leadership and addressing past allegations





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David Sullivan West Ham Sexual Allegations Predatory Behaviour Newspaper Editor Sport Newspapers Models Exploitation Resignation BBC Panorama

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