West Ham owner David Sullivan barred from contact with women's and academy teams amid safeguarding probe

David Sullivan, West Ham United's 77‑year‑old owner, has been prohibited from interacting with the club's women's and youth squads following historical safeguarding allegations. The FA investigation remains active, and regulators may force a sale of his stake if he fails the owners‑and‑directors test.

David Sullivan , the 77‑year‑old owner of West Ham United , has been barred from any contact with the club's women's side and its academy teams since 2023 after safeguarding concerns were raised.

The Football Association launched an investigation after receiving reports of historical allegations that Sullivan had used his position to prey on young women for sexual purposes. Although he has repeatedly denied the accusations, the inquiry remains open and the FA has declined to comment on the specifics of the case, stressing that it follows a strict safeguarding protocol that involves close cooperation with police forces and independent review by the NSPCC's Child Protection in Sport Unit.

The decision to restrict Sullivan's access to the club's youth and women's programmes was made by a safeguarding panel that included representatives from West Ham United, the FA and the local authority. According to reporting by The Times, the panel concluded that the risk to vulnerable players was sufficient to justify a complete ban on any interaction between the owner and the club's developmental squads.

Sullivan still holds a 38.8 per cent share of the club, but his ability to influence day‑to‑day operations involving minors and female athletes is now legally limited. The Independent Football Regulator, which has the power to enforce the owners‑and‑directors test, is also reviewing the situation and has formally requested detailed information about Sullivan's involvement and the steps taken to protect players.

The ongoing scrutiny has sparked speculation that Sullivan could eventually be compelled to divest his stake in West Ham United. A recent report in the Daily Mail Sport suggested that, should the regulator deem him unfit to meet the required standards, the club may be forced to seek a new owner.

West Ham United issued a statement confirming that the club maintains robust safeguarding measures that are independently audited each year, but it declined to provide further details on the current matter, citing standard industry practice. The FA reiterated its commitment to a 'robust safeguarding programme across every level of English football,' noting that all referrals are handled according to stringent policies and that every allegation is investigated thoroughly.

The case highlights the broader challenges football faces in ensuring the safety of young athletes and maintaining public confidence in the governance of the sport





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