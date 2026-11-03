West Ham Sack Nuno Espirito Santo After Poor Start to Championship Season

West Ham United has terminated Nuno Espirito Santo's contract following a poor run of results. The club sits eighth in the Championship table as interim staff prepare for the next match.

West Ham United has officially terminated the contract of manager Nuno Espirito Santo, concluding his brief tenure just 13 matches into the EFL Championship season. The club announced the decision on Tuesday morning, stating that a change in leadership was necessary to keep the team's promotion objectives on track after a series of disappointing results. Nuno Espirito Santo had been tasked with securing an immediate return to the Premier League following West Ham's relegation last season.

Back-to-Back Defeats Trigger Sacking

The dismissal follows a damaging streak of consecutive home losses that severely damaged the squad's automatic promotion hopes. West Ham suffered a 3-2 defeat to Southampton at the London Stadium, followed shortly by a loss to West Brom. These results left the club sitting in eighth place, six points behind the table leaders and four points off the second position required for automatic promotion. Nuno Espirito Santo had previously expressed the belief that the team could quickly reverse their fortunes, but the recent outcomes forced the board to intervene.

Also read West Ham holding internal Nuno Espirito Santo sack talks

Interim Management Takes Charge

West Ham United has appointed Mark Noble, Steve Potts, and Gerard Prenderville to take temporary control of the first-team squad. The interim trio is tasked with guiding the players through the immediate future, starting with the upcoming away fixture against Cardiff City. This match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. The appointment of these internal figures aims to provide stability and continuity while the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Manager Faces Growing Pressure

Before his dismissal, Nuno Espirito Santo faced intensifying scrutiny regarding the team's defensive vulnerabilities. He acknowledged the reality of the situation, noting that visiting fans had been chanting calls for him to be fired. He admitted that conceding six goals at home across two games was unacceptable and could not continue. Nuno explained that the team failed to maintain proper defensive shape, allowing opponents too much time and space in the penalty area during critical moments.

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The manager emphasized that the only solution to the club's struggles was to improve match results. He recognized that the team had lost home games to Charlton, Southampton, and West Brom, which placed significant pressure on the staff daily. Nuno stated that the primary objective for any squad is to score first, and he accepted responsibility for the failure to implement an effective approach that protects the goal early in matches.

Club Statement and Future Outlook

West Ham United released a formal statement thanking Nuno Espirito Santo, along with his assistants Rui and Rui, for their hard work and commitment during their short time at the club. The board of directors emphasized that a thorough review of the season's start led to the conclusion that a leadership change was essential. This decision underscores the club's determination to align its current trajectory with its high expectations for immediate Premier League return.