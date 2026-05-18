West Ham United concede early goals, draw 2-2 with Everton

West Ham United were unable to overcome their early deficit as Everton secured a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium. The Hammers concede two goals and were able to come back with a goal scored by Taty Castellanos, despite being relegated.

West Ham United concede 2-0 lead, fall short with late equalizer West Ham United faced a tough time against Everton as they found themselves 2-0 down.

The Hammers were not able to recover from their early poor start and witnessed their rivals score two early goals, with Nick Woltemade and Will Osula netting for the hosts. However, despite conceding early, they still had a chance to come back when Taty Castellanos scored a stunning long-range volley. Unfortunately, despite the effort, the match ended 2-2 with the away team winning it. The Hammers' loss leaves them one point away from the relegation zone.

This performance has already caused plenty of criticism towards the team. Defensive error leads to goal as West Ham share the points with Everto





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Soccer West Ham United Everton Draw Relegation

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