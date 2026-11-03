West Ham United Sacks Manager Nuno Espirito Santo

West Ham United have dismissed manager Nuno Espirito Santo following a 3-1 defeat to West Brom. The club seeks a new leader to avoid relegation and return to the Premier League after a poor start to the Championship season.

West Ham United have officially terminated the contract of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo following a disappointing 3-1 loss to West Brom wich Albion. The announcement, made on Tuesday morning, confirms that the Portuguese manager has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect. This decisive move comes as the London-based club struggles to maintain momentum in its campaign for an immediate return to the top tier of English football.

The Defeat and Table Standing

The dismissal follows a difficult weekend for the Hammers, who were beaten by their local rivals West Brom on Saturday. The match ended with a scoreline of 3-1, with goals scored for the visitors by Norwegian midfielder Felix Horn Myhre, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, and Callum Styles. This result marked the second consecutive home defeat for Nuno's side, during which the team conceded a total of six goals.

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The loss represents the third defeat of the season for West Ham, leaving the team sitting eighth in the Championship table. They currently sit six points behind the league leaders, Middlesbrough, highlighting the significant gap that has opened up at the top of the standings. The poor performance prompted visible frustration from supporters at the final whistle of the match.

Statement From The Board Of Directors

In a formal statement released on Tuesday, the West Ham United board explained that a thorough review of the start to the EFL Championship season dictated the need for a change. The directors stated that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the club's objectives and expectations remain on track. They emphasized that the decision was made to protect the long-term interests of the organization.

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The club expressed gratitude to Nuno Espirito Santo, as well as assistant head coach Rui Pedro Silva and goalkeeper coach Rui Barbosa, who have also left the club. The statement thanked the three individuals for their hard work and commitment during their time at the club and wished them all the very best for their future endeavors. This marks the end of a tenure that began in September last year after Nuno previously managed Nottingham Forest, Al-Ittihad, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Interim Management And Future Prospects

West Ham is now urgently searching for a new permanent manager to steer the team through the remainder of the season. In the interim, the club has appointed Mark Noble, Steve Potts, and Gerard Prenderville to take charge of squad preparations for their upcoming away fixture against Cardiff City on Wednesday night. These three figures have been placed in temporary charge to stabilize the dressing room and prepare the players for the next challenge.

The situation at West Ham stands in stark contrast to the recent trajectory of Nuno's former club, Wolves. Under the management of Cesar Peixoto, Wolves are currently chasing an immediate return to the Premier League after their own relegation last season. The club is hopeful that Peixoto will follow in the footsteps of Nuno, who previously guided Wolves to the Championship title in his first season, collecting an impressive 99 points in 2017/18.

Nuno Espirito Santo Professional Record

Nuno Espirito Santo originally arrived at Molineux in May 2017 and achieved significant success with the club. Beyond the championship title, he guided Wolves to consecutive seventh-place finishes in the Premier League. He also oversaw a memorable Europa League campaign in the 2019/20 season, where the team reached the quarter-finals before leaving the club in May 2021.

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Since his departure from Wolves, Nuno has managed several high-profile teams, including a stint at Tottenham Hotspur. The Hammers hired him in September last year with the expectation that he would replicate the success he had previously enjoyed in the Championship. Instead, the current results have forced the board to take drastic action to salvage their promotion ambitions for the current season.