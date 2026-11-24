Residents of Talbot Woods oppose West Hants Tennis Club's request for two new floodlit padel courts citing noise pollution and swearing.

Neighbors in Bournemouth's leafy Talbot Woods suburb are mounting a fierce campaign against West Hants Tennis Club's proposal to expand its facilities with two additional outdoor padel courts. The objections stem from widespread frustration regarding noise levels and aggressive language currently associated with the club's existing courts. The private club, which was founded in the 1930s, has applied to BCP Council for planning permission to install these new doubles-sized courts equipped with floodlights.

The Core Expansion Details and Noise Concerns

West Hants Tennis Club, a private membership organization charging an annual fee of £1,300, is seeking to capitalize on the global surge in popularity of padel. This sport, which combines elements of tennis and squash, is currently the fastest-growing game in the world with over 25 million players globally. The club already operates three padel courts alongside its traditional indoor and outdoor tennis facilities. The new proposal involves constructing two more courts situated merely 30 yards from luxury homes on Dunkeld Road, which are valued at approximately £1 million each.

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Opponents argue that the physical nature of padel creates significantly more noise than standard tennis. Because the padel racket is solid and lacks strings, the impact of the ball produces a loud, sharp cracking sound. Residents describe this noise as resembling the crack of a gun and note that the continuous thwacking during matches disturbs the tranquility of the area. The proximity of the proposed courts to residential gardens has raised serious concerns about the ability of homeowners to enjoy their private outdoor spaces.

Stakeholder Positions and Community Opposition

Local councillor Matt Gillett has received numerous complaints from residents on Dunkeld Road regarding the development. He stated that neighbors are requesting substantial mitigation measures to address both excessive noise and overbearing light pollution. Gillett noted that the shouting and frequent swearing heard during games are significant issues, with residents reporting that the noise levels on padel courts far exceed those of normal tennis courts. He emphasized that the current situation prevents residents from enjoying their gardens and suggested that the higher density of players per square meter on padel courts amplifies the disturbance.

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Alex Stevenson, a 73-year-old retired IT specialist who has lived in the area for 36 years, voiced strong opposition to the expansion. He explained that when he first moved to the neighborhood, the facility was a small tennis club, but it has since grown substantially. Stevenson acknowledged the club's need to remain profitable but insisted that any new padel courts must be covered structures to mitigate noise. He criticized the club for offering no mitigation strategies and highlighted that the sociable nature of the sport often attracts younger players who are less concerned about noise disruption.

Bronwen Dean, a member of the West Hants Tennis Club, submitted a formal letter of objection, describing the existing padel courts as intrusive. She argued that the expansion is excessive and will negatively impact the neighborhood. Dean noted that the club is already over-subscribed, meaning that additional courts and floodlights would increase the burden on local residents without necessarily improving the experience for members. The Talbot and Branksome Woods Residents Association also officially opposed the plans, citing the adverse impact on residents trying to relax in their back gardens.

Impact on Residents and Proposed Mitigation

Residents have cited specific instances of disturbing behavior, including frequent use of the F-word by players frustrated by missed shots. One anonymous neighbor reported that a woman living just 18 meters from a court is unable to use her garden due to the noise, despite claims that the Lawn Tennis Association recommends a minimum distance of 30 meters for padel courts. Stephen Chappell, chairman of the residents' association, added that the proposed enlargement of the seating area will likely increase audience participation and noise, which is already audible to many Dunkeld Road residents.

The club's proposal includes plans to enclose the new courts with 13-foot-high screens to help contain the noise. Additionally, the application stipulates strict playing hours to limit disturbances. The courts would operate from 8am to 9pm on weekdays, and from 8am to 8pm on weekends and Bank Holidays. However, neighbors remain unconvinced that these measures are sufficient to protect their quality of life from the anticipated increase in activity.

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The conflict highlights the tension between the growing popularity of modern sports facilities and the preservation of quiet residential environments. As West Hants Tennis Club seeks to modernize its offerings to attract more members, the community in Talbot Woods is demanding stricter controls and soundproofing solutions. The decision by BCP Council will likely set a precedent for how such expansions are handled in other affluent suburban areas where space is limited and noise sensitivity is high.

Further concerns were raised regarding the lack of noise assessment in the current application. Residents feel that the cumulative effect of multiple padel courts, combined with spectator noise from enlarged seating areas, has not been adequately addressed. The community continues to push for a decision that prioritizes residential peace over commercial expansion, urging the council to deny the planning permission or impose significantly stricter mitigation requirements than those currently proposed by the club.