West Hollywood Approves Multi-Partner Domestic Partnership Registry

West unanimously approved a groundbreaking ordinance allowing three or more people to register as domestic partners, granting specific legal rights to polyamorous relationships.

West Hollywood has officially expanded legal recognition for non-traditional households by unanimously approving a new domestic partnership ordinance that permits three or more individuals in committed relationships to register as partners. The Los Angeles County city council passed this historic measure on Tuesday, establishing a framework that allows multi-partner groups, including throuples and foursomes, to gain specific legal protections and rights previously reserved for married couples or traditional two-person domestic partnership s. This decision marks a significant shift in local policy, addressing the needs of polyamorous communities who have long sought formal acknowledgment of their relationship structures.

Core Details Of The New Partnership Registry

The ordinance, introduced by Mayor John Heilman, creates a specific registry managed by the city clerk that grants registered multi-partner groups a defined set of rights and protections. To qualify for registration, participants must demonstrate mutual consent to the relationship structure and ensure that none of the registered partners share a blood relation with one another. The application process requires submitting formal paperwork to the city clerk, which serves as the official documentation of the partnership status under city law.

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Once registered, these partners gain tangible legal standing in critical areas of life, particularly regarding healthcare and housing stability. Healthcare facilities, including city-operated jails, are now mandated to recognize the visitation rights of all registered partners, ensuring that medical decisions and access are not limited to a single spouse or partner. This provision addresses common crises in emergency medical situations where non-traditional family structures might otherwise be excluded from patient care discussions.

Housing security is another primary focus of the new legislation, which explicitly prohibits landlords from terminating leases or refusing to renew them solely because a registered partner resides in the rental property. This clause provides additional tenant protections that are vital for maintaining stability in multi-person households that share financial and living responsibilities. The law aims to prevent discrimination against these households in rental markets, which can be particularly vulnerable to bias against unconventional living arrangements.

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Stakeholder Positions And Advocacy Efforts

The push for this legislation was significantly driven by Christina Fialho, an attorney and the founder of the bisexual media representation advocacy group Rewrite the BiLine. Fialho first proposed these protections to West Hollywood Councilmember Chelsea Lee Byers in early 2025, initiating a months-long effort to expand legal recognition for unconventional relationships. Her advocacy highlighted the growing need for cities to adapt their legal frameworks to reflect the diverse reality of modern family structures and the legal vulnerabilities faced by polyamorous individuals.

Christina Fialho celebrated the passage of the ordinance, telling the Los Angeles Times that the law represents just the beginning of broader social and legal change. She stated that the legislation makes it possible for people to dream about a future they once thought was out of reach, emphasizing that cities are realizing families come in many forms. Fialho argued that municipal governments should protect these relationships rather than police them, noting a national trend where other jurisdictions are beginning to recognize partnerships beyond the traditional dyad.

Councilmember Chelsea Lee Byers, who introduced the earlier protections related to relationship structure, described the new measures as long overdue. She cited rising costs and mounting pressures on access to essential services as primary motivators for the council's action. Byers highlighted that the current economic climate places additional strain on households that lack the comprehensive legal safety net provided by marriage, making multi-partner registrations a practical necessity for many residents.

West Hollywood also established a task force earlier in the process to determine the operational mechanics of the registry, ensuring that the system could handle the complexities of multi-party legal bindings. In March, the City Council unanimously advanced the plans to establish this registry, following the approval of an anti-discrimination ordinance that added family or relationship structure as a protected class. This earlier step was intended to protect people in polyamorous and other nontraditional households from discrimination in housing and employment.

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Real World Impact And Broader Context

The practical implications of the ordinance are illustrated by residents like Megan Katz, a 51-year-old West Hollywood librarian who navigates a complex family dynamic. Katz maintains a relationship with a nesting partner and also has a relationship with another partner who lives elsewhere, a structure that leaves her concerned about potential prejudice against her children. She expressed consternation about the visibility of such arrangements, noting that once a family structure is out, it cannot be hidden, making legal protections increasingly important for social acceptance and safety.

The ordinance does not extend the same full legal rights as married couples or traditional domestic partners, such as automatic inheritance or joint tax filing, but it provides a crucial baseline of recognition. Those seeking recognition do not even have to live in West Hollywood, as the registry is open to people outside the city. This openness allows the city to serve as a hub for legal recognition for polyamorous groups across the region who face barriers in their home jurisdictions.

This local legislative action follows a broader political shift, occurring in the wake of the recent election where Democrats commanded majorities of both the House and Senate, as well as a majority of governorships. The vote aligns with a national movement, as Somerville and Cambridge in Massachusetts became the first cities to permit registration of multi-partner relationships several years ago. West Hollywood now joins a small but growing cohort of municipalities actively creating legal spaces for non-monogamous families to exist with dignity and security.