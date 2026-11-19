Ninestiles academy in Birmingham is using a minibus and prize draws to keep pupils in school during the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, as schools warn about absence and late-night gaming.

A Birmingham school has sent a minibus into the local community to collect pupils who skipped lessons to play the newly released Grand Theft Auto VI.

Ninestiles secondary school, an academy in the Summit Learning Trust, has introduced a series of measures to encourage attendance this week. The school is offering prize draws for vouchers to pupils who achieve 100 per cent attendance throughout the week. Its mock exam timetable has also been extended or adjusted this week to keep pupils in the classroom. The efforts follow the launch of the highly anticipated video game on Thursday, November 19.

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School Minibus Collects Pupils

The launch broke more broadband records as gamers rushed to download it on Wednesday night. Alex Hughes, principal of Ninestiles, an Academy, said the school has been working hard to make this a particularly engaging and positive week for learners. He said this has included careers-focused assemblies and information events. Colleagues have also been visiting the local community in the school minibus to help bring learners into school.

He added that there is a prize draw for everyone who achieves 100 per cent attendance across the week. Shenley Academy in Weoley Castle, Birmingham, has also asked pupils to avoid missing school to play the game. In a letter to parents, the school said that while some pupils will inevitably play the game, it is imperative that they do so outside of school hours.

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Schools across the country have urged pupils not to miss lessons to play the latest instalment in the hugely popular Grand Theft Auto franchise. Parents have also been warned about the potential impact of late-night gaming sessions and exposure to adult content. GTA VI carries an 18 age rating.

Union Leader Warns on Age Rating

Pepe Di'Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said Grand Theft Auto has an age certificate of 18 and has therefore been deemed unsuitable for school-age children to play. He said schools are focused on ensuring good attendance at all times of the academic year, as they know how important this is for learning and outcomes. He added that many schools have existing measures in place to promote attendance.

However, he said school absences are often the result of external factors that are outside of a school's control. He encouraged parents to work with schools in promoting the benefits of attendance alongside other good habits. These include having a wide range of age-appropriate hobbies with limited time spent on screens. Parents in England face fines if their children miss school without being authorised.

Fine Amounts for Parent Absences

School absence fines in England begin at £80 per child if paid within 21 days. A parent fined twice over the same child within a three-year period can be charged up to £160. A Department for Education spokesperson said every day in the classroom matters. The spokesperson said the government is taking action to ensure every child is able to learn and thrive in school.

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They said headteachers are best placed to determine the best ways to support children to attend school. Since setting the attendance target, the government has recovered 4.4 million days in school, and it is determined to go further. The spokesperson said the government is also tackling root causes through measures including free breakfast clubs in every primary school. Other measures include an attendance mentoring programme and earlier intervention in mainstream schools for pupils with special educational needs.

As well as children, an estimated 2.8 million UK adults were expected to play the much anticipated game on Thursday. Thousands booked the day off work, and many more called in sick. BT and EE network data revealed that Fort Augustus, a village in Loch Ness, Scotland, recorded the biggest percentage uplift in gaming download traffic anywhere in the UK. This was measured from the start of the pre-downloads last week onwards.