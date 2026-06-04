West Northamptonshire Council Considers Consultation on Adult Social Care

West Northamptonshire Council is considering a consultation on adult social care, which could see some services decommissioned. The council's cabinet will meet next week to discuss the proposal for a 12-week consultation, which is expected to begin later in June. The consultation aims to gather views from people who use the services, their families, carers, and staff.

West Northamptonshire Council 's cabinet is set to consider seeking views on services including some care homes and day centres in a potential consultation on adult social care .

The council says the consultation will explore a range of options, including service remodelling, alternative delivery models, and potential decommissioning. According to the council, the current system is failing to meet its duties for all residents in a timely way. Councils have a legal duty to ensure that care is available for people who are unable to do certain things in their daily lives without help.

This includes older people and anyone with a disability or condition that makes these things difficult. The council will meet next week to discuss the proposal for a 12-week consultation, which is expected to begin later in June. The consultation aims to gather views from people who use the services, their families, carers, and staff. The report states that the council is failing to meet its duties for all residents in a timely way.

The council has a legal duty to ensure that care is available for people who are unable to do certain things in their daily lives without help. This includes older people and anyone with a disability or condition that makes these things difficult. The council's cabinet member for adult care and public health, Laura Couse, said that the plans to consult are so important and would enable them to hear directly from people who use the services.

The council is expected to report back to cabinet in October following the conclusion of the consultation. The consultation will explore options for service remodelling, alternative delivery models, and potential decommissioning. The council says that the current system is failing to meet its duties for all residents in a timely way. The council has a legal duty to ensure that care is available for people who are unable to do certain things in their daily lives without help.

This includes older people and anyone with a disability or condition that makes these things difficult. The council's cabinet member for adult care and public health, Laura Couse, said that the plans to consult are so important and would enable them to hear directly from people who use the services. The consultation will explore options for service remodelling, alternative delivery models, and potential decommissioning.

The council says that the current system is failing to meet its duties for all residents in a timely way. The council has a legal duty to ensure that care is available for people who are unable to do certain things in their daily lives without help. This includes older people and anyone with a disability or condition that makes these things difficult.

The council's cabinet member for adult care and public health, Laura Couse, said that the plans to consult are so important and would enable them to hear directly from people who use the services





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West Northamptonshire Council Adult Social Care Consultation Care Homes Day Services

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