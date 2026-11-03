West Yorkshire Archive Service Reveals 1950s Burley Street Life

New photographic collection from the West Yorkshire Archive Service documents daily life in Burley during the 1950s, showcasing terraced housing and local commerce on Metcalf and Cross Greystone Streets.

The West Yorkshire Archive Service has released a new photographic collection that vividly captures the architectural and social fabric of Burley during the 1950s. These images, spanning from the 12th century to the present day, offer a unique glimpse into the region's local history through the lens of mid-century community life. The gallery focuses specifically on streets such as Cross Greystone Street, Poplar Street, Thornton Street, Palmerston Street, and Mountains Yard. Each photograph serves as a visual record of a neighborhood defined by row upon row of terraced houses and bustling corner shops.

Documenting Mid-Century Residential Architecture

The photographs provide precise details about the housing structures and street layouts of the era, particularly along Metcalf Street and its surrounding terraces. On Cross Greystone Street, the viewer can see the beginning of Metcalf Street on the left, while the shop located at the right edge is identified as number 206 on Kirkstall Road. This spatial orientation helps researchers and residents alike understand the physical geography of the district during that period. The images highlight the density of the housing and the proximity of residential spaces to local commercial properties.

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Further along Metcalf Street, the sequence of houses is meticulously documented, with number 17 appearing on the left and the numbering continuing in sequence to number 23. Similarly, Metcalf Terrace features three distinct houses off the main street. Number 5 sits at the far end of the row, while number 3 is centrally located with a pram placed outside, indicating active family life. Number 1 is positioned on the right side, with number 16 on Cross Eldon Place visible on the left, marking the corner of Greystone Street.

Local Commerce and Neighborhood Boundaries

Commercial activity was a central feature of these streets, as evidenced by the presence of grocers and off-licence stores in key locations. On Poplar Street, the property at number 16 is situated next to a wall marking the boundary for Bell's Square. Moving to the right, numbers 14 and 12 follow in order. Adjacent to these residences is number 36 and 38 Metcalf Street, which operated as a grocers and off-licence store that sold Tetley beers. This detail underscores the role of local shops in providing essential goods and leisure products to the community.

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The intersection of Metcalf Street and Poplar Street is also captured in December 1959, showing number 41 on the left and continuing in sequence to number 47 at the corner. In another view from December 1959, number 15 Thornton Street is depicted with a ladder propped against its wall. The camera moves right to show numbers 17, 19, and 21, with number 21 located next to the yard on the right. These specific details anchor the historical record in tangible, verifiable facts about the built environment.

Community Life and Social Context

The images showcase a community at work, rest, and play, reflecting the daily rhythms of Burley in the 1950s. The presence of items such as the pram outside number 3 on Metcalf Terrace suggests a family-oriented neighborhood where children played in the streets. The architectural consistency of the terraced houses and the placement of ladders against walls indicate the maintenance and upkeep routines of the time. These visual cues provide a deeper understanding of the lived experience of residents during this historical period.

Historical Preservation and Future Access

The West Yorkshire Archive Service is responsible for collecting and preserving the unique documentary heritage of the region, which dates back over 800 years. This collection, published in partnership with Leeds Libraries, ensures that the history of areas like Burley remains accessible to the public. The images serve not only as historical records but also as resources for understanding the evolution of local neighborhoods. By preserving these details, the archive supports ongoing research into the social and architectural history of West Yorkshire.