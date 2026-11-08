West Yorkshire Archive Service Showcases 1967 Hunslet Life

The West Yorkshire Archive Service presents historic photos from 1967 Hunslet, capturing everyday life and architecture for residents of the LS10 area.

The West Yorkshire Archive Service has unveiled a compelling photographic collection that documents daily existence in the Hunslet suburb of Leeds during 1967. This extensive gallery offers a rare glimpse into the architectural landscape and social fabric of the area, specifically focusing on the neighborhood historically known by the LS10 postcode. The images are preserved as part of the institution's mission to maintain over eight centuries of regional documentary heritage, ranging from the twelfth century to the modern era.

Documenting LS10 Residential Heritage

The visual archive is dominated by rows upon rows of back-to-back housing, structures that define the streetscape for many former residents of the LS10 district. These photographs capture the mundane yet significant details of suburban life, placing ordinary domestic settings at the center of the historical narrative. The collection serves as a vital resource for understanding the physical environment that shaped generations of families who called this specific corner of West Yorkshire home.

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Taylor's Terrace and Carr Moor Side

One of the featured images captures a block of four back-to-back properties located on Taylor's Terrace, which was situated off Carr Moor Side. The photograph, taken in November 1967, displays numbers running from one to seven from left to right. A solitary dog sits on the corner of the street in this scene, highlighting the quiet, everyday atmosphere of the location. The West Yorkshire Archive Service notes the precise location and date to ensure accurate historical contextualization for researchers and locals alike.

Rawson Grove Neighborhood Details

Another image from November 1967 illustrates a row of four houses on Rawson Grove, providing a clear view of residential numbering and street layout. Number eight is positioned on the far left, followed by numbers six, four, and two moving to the right. The property at number two is situated at the corner with Rawson Terrace. These specific details help genealogists and historians identify exact properties and understand the spatial organization of the community during the late nineteen sixties.

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Burton Road and Garnet Mount Views

Photographs looking across Burton Road toward the odd-numbered side of Garnet Mount reveal more of the suburb's built environment. On the left side of the frame is Garnet Street, adjacent to number fourteen on Burton Road. Number twelve is located to the right at the corner with Garnet Mount. The West Yorkshire Archive Service ensures that these visual records include precise directional and numerical data, allowing for accurate mapping of the historic street grid.

Parnaby View and December 1967 Scenes

The collection also includes images from December 1967 featuring brick-built properties on the odd-numbered side of Parnaby View. The house numbers descend from the left, ending at number nine on the right. A bubble car is visible parked outside number five, adding a distinctive period vehicle to the street scene. These details contribute to a broader understanding of the technological and cultural markers present in the Hunslet community during the final months of 1967.