West Yorkshire Fish and Chip Shops Dominate National Awards and Magazine Rankings

Multiple West Yorkshire establishments including The Fish Bank, Kirbys, Meanwood branch, Portside, The Bearded Sailor, and Marlows British Kitchen have received prestigious national accolades, FRY Magazine rankings, and finalist spots in regional and national categories for their excellence in fish and chip preparation.

The culinary landscape of West Yorkshire has been thoroughly scrutinized and celebrated in the latest national rankings for fish and chip shops, revealing a distinct cluster of establishments that have consistently demonstrated excellence in both traditional preparation and modern service.

Sherburn Shop Wins National Awards

The most prominent figure in this regional dominance is undoubtedly The Fish Bank located in Sherburn in Elmet. This establishment has secured a remarkable streak of national recognition, having been named among the country's finest by the prestigious National Fish & Chip Awards in both 2024 and 2025. This consistency suggests that the shop is not merely benefiting from a single good year but is maintaining a high standard of quality over multiple seasons.

Also read Dozens of redundancies as Yorkshire recycling facility shuts for good

Furthermore, its reputation was further solidified in 2026 when it was included in FRY Magazine's exclusive list of the 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways in the United Kingdom. This specific accolade is significant as FRY Magazine is a leading trade publication that influences consumer choice and industry standards across the nation, making its endorsement a powerful testament to the shop's enduring appeal and operational excellence.

Leeds Establishments Gain Recognition

Beyond Sherburn in Elmet, several other notable establishments in Leeds and its immediate vicinity have also garnered significant attention from industry critics and award bodies. Kirbys of Horsforth has proven to be a formidable contender, earning recognition in FRY Magazine's 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways in both 2025 and 2026.

Advertisement

In addition to this consistent listing, Kirbys achieved a notable milestone by becoming a finalist in the 2026 English Fish & Chip Awards for the category of Best Fish & Chip Shop in Yorkshire and the Humber. This dual recognition from both a major magazine and a national awards body underscores the shop's standing as a top-tier destination for traditional fish and chips.

Similarly, the Meanwood branch has carved out its own reputation for quality, also appearing in the 50 Best list for two consecutive years. Like Kirbys, it reached the final stage of the English Fish & Chip Awards in 2026, highlighting a competitive field where multiple local businesses are vying for regional supremacy.

Portside on Kirkstall Road has joined this elite group, maintaining its presence in the FRY Magazine rankings for 2025 and 2026 and also making it to the finals for the Yorkshire and the Humber category in 2026. These three establishments collectively demonstrate that the Leeds area is producing a high concentration of award-winning fish and chip shops, creating a vibrant local food culture that attracts both residents and visitors seeking the highest quality chippy experiences.

Newcomers Join Award Winners

The narrative of excellence extends to newer entrants and diverse formats within the industry, showing that the quality bar is being raised across different types of businesses. The Bearded Sailor has quickly established itself as a rising star, having been included in FRY Magazine's 50 Best list in 2025.

Advertisement

Its rapid rise was cemented by receiving Highly Recommended recognition in the Best Newcomer category at the 2026 English Fish & Chip Awards, indicating that critics are impressed not just by its food but by its overall concept and execution as a relatively new player. It also achieved finalist status in the regional category, proving that it can compete with established heavyweights.

Additionally, Marlows British Kitchen has distinguished itself by securing two Highly Recommended accolades at the 2026 awards. Its recognition in both the Best Fish & Chip Shop in Yorkshire and the Humber and the Best Menu categories suggests that it offers a more expansive or innovative culinary offering than a standard chippy, appealing to customers looking for variety alongside traditional favorites.

Regional Industry Thrives

The accumulation of these awards across multiple venues and years indicates a robust and thriving industry sector in the region, where continuous improvement and high standards are rewarded by both specialized publications and national award bodies.