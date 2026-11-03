West Yorkshire Police Barred List Increases as National Totals Hit Record Highs

New data reveals a sharp rise in dismissed officers added to the national barred list. West Yorkshire and national figures show growing enforcement actions for misconduct across England and Wales.

New figures reveal a significant upward trend in the number of West Yorkshire Police officers dismissed and added to the national barred list. A total of 29 officers from the force were placed on the list in the year to March 2026, compared with just three in 2020/21. This latest figure represents a slight decrease from the 31 officers recorded in 2024/25 but remains substantially higher than earlier periods.

National Barred List Hits Record Levels

These local figures emerge against a backdrop of record-breaking national totals across England and Wales. A total of 757 officers were barred from policing in 2025/26, marking the highest annual total since the list was introduced in December 2017. The number of officers added to the list has increased every year since 2021/22, rising from 299, to 394 in 2022/23, 594 in 2023/24, and 735 in 2024/25.

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Official Stance on Policing Trust Standards

Assistant Chief Constable Arman Mathieson, director of operational standards at the College of Policing, emphasized that the force will not hesitate to act when public trust is broken. He stated that 757 officers have been removed and barred from ever serving again, including those who retired or resigned while under investigation. Mathieson noted that this figure represents only 0.5% of all serving officers.

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Primary Reasons for Dismissal Cases

The College of Policing report identified dishonesty as the reason for dismissal in 142 cases. Discriminatory behaviour was recorded in 110 cases, while unlawful access or disclosure of information accounted for 101 instances. The data also highlighted serious offenses, with 87 cases involving sexual offences or misconduct, including 46 related to abuse of position for sexual purposes.

Top Forces and Staff Involvement

The Metropolitan Police recorded the highest number of barred officers at 195, followed by Greater Manchester Police with 46 and West Midlands Police with 42. Of the 757 officers added to the list nationally, 334 were serving officers, 397 had resigned, and 26 had retired. Additionally, the report recorded 348 police staff being added to the barred list in 2025/26, up from 280 the previous year.