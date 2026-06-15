West Yorkshire Police Seek Public Help in Identifying Suspects and Witnesses Across Multiple Cases

West Yorkshire Police have released images of individuals wanted for questioning in various crimes. The public is urged to come forward with information via Crimestoppers. The news digest also covers topics including Ross McCormack's boxing venture, Leeds United's survival battle, and other local stories.

West Yorkshire Police are seeking to speak with several individuals in connection with crimes across the county. The police have released images of potential witnesses or suspects for various incidents, each accompanied by a description of the crime, its location, the offense date, and a reference number.

The public is advised not to approach anyone seen in these images. Instead, individuals with information are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, providing the identity of the person and the relevant reference number. Among the notable local news, former Leeds United striker Ross McCormack is preparing for a boxing match where he will face a familiar opponent.

Meanwhile, Leeds United's survival hopes are tied to improving home form at Elland Road. Former footballer Michael Owen, speaking to Leeds Live, speculated that Thomas Tuchel might need to adopt a different strategy. The case of Sarah Jayne Harper, who was abducted by serial killer Robert Black, remains a significant topic.

Additionally, a former BBC Leeds host has been returned to prison for violating early release conditions after being sentenced for stalking Jeremy Vine. Gemma Kingsley, a con artist, used her charm and appearance to deceive victims. Weather forecasts indicate that rural areas in England and Scotland will experience wet and windy conditions with temperatures dropping to -2°C. Longtime Leeds United fan, with 40 years of support, plans to attend an England game to thank former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Another fan, Matt, will also travel to London to express gratitude to the ex-Leeds boss. Entertainment news includes Gorillaz performing at Leeds First Direct Bank Arena as part of their tour supporting their new album, The Mountain





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

West Yorkshire Police Crimestoppers Suspect Identification Witness Appeal Ross Mccormack Boxing Leeds United Thomas Tuchel Michael Owen Robert Black Sarah Jayne Harper BBC Leeds Host Prison Recall Jeremy Vine Stalking Gemma Kingsley Con Artist Weather Forecast -2C Marcelo Bielsa Gorillaz Concert

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