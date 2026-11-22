Krzysztof Serek, Jamie Brand, and Faraz Chitalya face prison terms up to four years for violent crimes in West Yorkshire courts this week.

Eight violent offenders have been handed prison sentences by judges in West Yorkshire courts during the current week. The judgments involve a range of serious crimes including domestic abuse, violent assaults, stalking, and abduction, reflecting the severity of threats posed to local communities.

Krzysztof Serek Jailed For Three Years

Krzysztof Serek, a twenty-nine-year-old man, received a three-year prison term for a brutal attack on his ex-partner. Court proceedings revealed that Serek struck the woman from behind with a baseball bat, delivering multiple blows to her arm. He then placed a duvet over her face to suffocate or intimidate her and pinned her to the floor for up to an hour. A ten-year restraining order was also imposed on him to protect the victim.

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Jamie Brand Uses Car As Weapon

Jamie Brand was sentenced to four years in prison after utilizing his vehicle as an instrument of aggression against his ex-partner and her new boyfriend. Prosecutors described the incidents as part of a vendetta, noting that Brand attempted to ram the new partner with his car. In one specific incident, the victim was forced to jump over a bollard to avoid being hit. Brand received two separate ten-year restraining orders to ensure the safety of both individuals involved.

Faraz Chitalya Convicted Of GBH

Faraz Chitalya, a twenty-four-year-old man, was jailed for thirty-five months for a severe assault on a stranger at a bus stop in Leeds. He repeatedly punched the woman until she lost consciousness, causing a fractured eye socket, nose, and jaw. Chitalya admitted to a charge of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent. The court noted that the victim and the attacker had no prior relationship and had not previously spoken to each other.

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Joseph Webster Banned From Otley

Joseph Webster received a twenty-eight-month sentence and a ban from entering the town of Otley due to his harassment of an elderly neighbor. Over a period of eighteen months, he subjected the eighty-four-year-old woman to constant verbal abuse and repeated threats to kill her and her dog. Despite previous court orders requiring him to leave her alone, Webster continued his campaign of intimidation, leading to his current incarceration.

Kamaljit Lotay Convicted Of Abduction

Kamaljit Lotay was sentenced to four years in prison for the abduction of two missing girls in West Yorkshire. Evidence showed that the two girls, reported missing from their homes, were spotted in Lotay's white van the day after the alarm was raised. Observers noted that the girls appeared to be slurring their words, indicating potential intoxication or distress. Lotay also has a prior conviction for two counts of rape in London from 2009.

Leford Hedley Threatens Ex-Partners

Leford Hedley, forty-one, was imprisoned for four years and issued with two ten-year restraining orders for terrorizing two former partners. The court heard that Hedley made the lives of these women miserable through persistent threats of extreme violence. Specific threats included telling one woman he would burn her house down with her family inside, and threatening to cut the other woman open, demonstrating a pattern of coercive control and intimidation.