Westborough Police Chief Todd Minardi Placed on Leave After Bodycam Footage Reveals Vodka Incident

Westborough Police Chief Todd Minardi is on administrative leave after bodycam footage shows him with vodka in his car, prompting a welfare check by Shrewsbury officers on October 23.

Westborough Police Chief Todd Minardi has been placed on administrative leave following the release of bodycam footage that depicts a tense encounter with law enforcement officials in Shrewsbury. The incident occurred shortly before 12:30pm on October 23 when Shrewsbury officers conducted a welfare check on Minardi, who was discovered slumped over in the driver's seat of his vehicle. The video captures the moment officers approached the off-duty chief, who was found with bottles of vodka inside his car, sparking a confrontation where he initially ignored their commands.

The Welfare Check and Initial Confrontation

Shrewsbury officers arrived at the scene near 507 Boston Turnpike after a local worker reported seeing Minardi's vehicle parked in the same location since the previous day. Officer Tyler Vlass initiated contact by asking, 'What's going on?' and explaining that they received a call regarding the chief's well-being. The witness stated, 'I was worried because I saw that car there yesterday. He was here since yesterday,' which prompted the police response to ensure the chief's safety.

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The footage shows Minardi, dressed in plain clothes, holding an opened bottle of Tito's vodka in a black plastic bag within his right hand. When asked if he had called the police, Minardi appeared slow to respond, repeatedly insisting he was 'good' while failing to follow instructions to place his hands on the steering wheel. Instead, he kept his hands in the air, creating confusion and tension during the initial stages of the interaction.

As the situation developed, Minardi attempted to remove his jacket, which led the officers to reiterate their orders for him to keep his hands on the steering wheel. Officer Vlass radioed for a supervisor and focused his attention on the department-issued firearm found in the vehicle. The officer warned Minardi not to make sudden movements, stating, 'You've done this long enough. I don't want to have to do something bad today,' while urging him to comply with safety instructions.

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Stakeholder Positions and Official Response

Westborough Police Lieutenant Kevin Caviston arrived at the scene shortly after the initial encounter. During this phase, Minardi repeatedly apologized to the officers for the situation. When Minardi said, 'I'm sorry to put you in this position,' Caviston responded, 'Nothing to be sorry about,' indicating that the primary concern was the chief's welfare rather than immediate disciplinary action on site. This exchange highlights the procedural focus on de-escalation and safety during the encounter.

Paramedics were called to the scene to provide medical assistance. Although Minardi initially refused treatment, he eventually agreed to go to the hospital. This decision to accept medical care suggests a recognition of his physical condition after being found in a compromised state. The presence of medical personnel underscores the seriousness with which law enforcement treats potential health crises, regardless of the individual's rank or status.

Westborough town officials announced on October 24 that Minardi was placed on administrative leave. The town stated they would retain an outside investigator to examine the incident thoroughly. This move signals a commitment to transparency and accountability within the department. It also ensures that the review of events is conducted independently, away from potential internal biases or conflicts of interest.

Evidence Review and Legal Consequences

Police issued a citation to Minardi for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. An incident report revealed the presence of an empty bottle of Tito's vodka inside the car, in addition to the one found in his hand. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage which showed Minardi making a purchase on the morning of October 22. His vehicle remained in the same spot until officers responded the following afternoon, confirming the duration of his stay.

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Officers noted they could not charge Minardi with operating under the influence because the vehicle was not running when they arrived. This legal distinction is critical in determining the applicable charges. While the open container violation stands, the lack of a running engine prevents the immediate application of DUI statutes based on the circumstances at the moment of discovery. This nuance affects the potential legal trajectory of the case.

A first responder told police that Minardi's wife called while emergency crews were treating him and stated that he had been missing for two days. This information adds context to the timeline and suggests that his absence was noticed by his family before his location was confirmed by witnesses. The combination of the welfare check, the medical response, and the subsequent administrative leave creates a complex narrative involving personal health, professional duty, and legal compliance.