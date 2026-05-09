Westlife Reunion Without Mark Feehily for Live Performance

The Irish band Westlife, which has been together for 25 years, is making a grand return to Britain's Got Talent this weekend without their bandmate Mark Feehily. The reunion is being marked with a new single, a greatest hits album, and a world tour.

Westlife are making a grand return to Britain's Got Talent this weekend but without bandmate Mark Feehily . The Irish band, which has been together for 25 years, is marking its anniversary with a new single , a greatest hits album , and a world tour .

Despite flying the flag for the successful group, it has been confirmed that Mark Feehily will not join them for their live performance. Mark's absence, caused by health setbacks including sepsis and pneumonia, will continue, although he will be part of the celebrations in voice. Fans of Mark's unique vocals can hear them on the band's newest track, 'Your Love Amazes Me' and on the previous hit 'Chariot', according to the Mirror.

In June, Westlife announced Mark's absence from the coming shows as part of their plans for the anniversary. Mark explained his decision to temporarily leave the band in an Instagram post, explaining that he had to undergo four major surgeries and had developed a large incisional hernia, which made the physical demands of concerts and extensive travel too much for him. Despite the struggles, he expressed his regret and support for the band, saying they wished things could be different.

The remaining trio of Shane Filan, Nicky Bryne, and Kian Egan, supported by Mark, confirmed his involvement in the new single





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Westlife Mark Feehily Britain's Got Talent Reunion Without Mark 25Th Anniversary Health Setbacks Sepsis Pneumonia Incisional Hernia Support From Remaining Trio New Single Greatest Hits Album World Tour

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