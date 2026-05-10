Westlife's 25th Anniversary Performance on Britain's Got Talent

Westlife, the Irish boyband, celebrated their 25th anniversary with a live performance on Britain's Got Talent. They performed a medley of their greatest hits and paid tribute to their absent bandmate Mark Feehily.

Westlife rang in their 25th anniversary with a live performance on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday during the show's third semi-final. The boyband, consisting of Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, and Kian Egan, marked the milestone with a mash-up of their greatest hits.

Ahead of their performance, they paid tribute to their absent bandmate Mark Feehily, who announced his temporary departure in 2024 due to unspecified health woes. The live final of Britain's Got Talent took place on May 30, with comedian Ted Hill winning via the public vote and fire-juggler Liwei Yang earning a Golden Buzzer from KSI, securing their places for the live final





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Westlife Britain's Got Talent 25Th Anniversary Mash-Up Of Greatest Hits Mark Feehily Britain's Got Talent Third Semi-Final Ted Hill KSI Fire-Juggler Liwei Yang Royal Variety Show The Twenty Tour The Mirror Newcastle Arena America Prolonged Ill-Health Sepsis Temporary Departure Irish Boyband

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The only man in Britain that no one hatesHe's a rare breed: a human who has dedicated himself to something bigger than himself

Read more »

Stirlingshire walking trail celebrates 25th anniversary with book re-releaseThe Rob Roy Way is a 78 mile Scottish Great Trail running from Drymen to Pitlochry.

Read more »

Westlife Reunion Without Mark Feehily for Live PerformanceThe Irish band Westlife, which has been together for 25 years, is making a grand return to Britain's Got Talent this weekend without their bandmate Mark Feehily. The reunion is being marked with a new single, a greatest hits album, and a world tour.

Read more »

Future of 'best ever' police drama 'confirmed' after 25 seriesThe long-running crime drama, now in its 25th season, has been a hit with viewers

Read more »