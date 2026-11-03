Westminster Council Removes Garden Bench Amid Anti-Social Behaviour Claims

Westminster City Council removes a beloved street garden bench in St John's Wood citing anti-social behaviour, sparking outrage from the 89-year-old creator and her neighbours.

An 89-year-old retired teacher in north-west London has been left devastated after Westminster City Council removed a bench from her beloved street garden. The removal follows a significant row over allegations of anti-social behaviour in the St John's Wood area. Katharine Hoskyns, a mother-of-three who has lived in the area since the 1960s, transformed the concrete outside her home into a green space more than 25 years ago.

Community Garden Transforms Concrete Space

Mrs Hoskyns decided to create this green oasis after the council installed parking spaces where she once had a nice patch of grass. She filled the area with pots of tomatoes, geraniums, and herbs. The bench was a central feature where neighbours could sit and chat, fostering a strong sense of community. She claims there is only one neighbour who objects to her street garden efforts.

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Council Claims Safety And Behaviour Issues

Westminster City Council removed the bench following a series of complaints from residents regarding anti-social behaviour. The authority stated that the bench attracted anti-social behaviour at night, including drug use. They cited evidence of these problems over many years. Mrs Hoskyns was issued a formal notice to remove the bench in July due to safety concerns.

Resident Fights Removal With Petition

Ms Hoskyns launched a petition and claims she was in ongoing negotiations with the council. She replied to the council letter with help from her family, attaching a petition signed by over 60 locals. A few weeks ago, the council responded allowing her to keep the plants if she removed the bench. However, the authority then allegedly backtracked and told her she would need to gradually lessen the number of pot plants.

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Bench Removed Over Rainy Weekend

When Ms Hoskyns woke up on Sunday, October 25, the bench was gone. She had organized to meet with Westminster City Council in November to start formal negotiations. The council stated they had a responsibility to listen to residents and take appropriate action. They regretted that it had come to this and offered to return the bench to her back garden.

Grandmother Vows To Contest Decision

Ms Hoskyns said she did not have room in her garden for the bench and paid for it with her own money. She expressed her desire to contest the decision and fight the removal. She believes the area would become horrible without the seating, potentially leading to more problems. She is now working with her family to figure out the next steps in this dispute.