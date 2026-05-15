Westminster Day: Excitement and Inactivity in the Chess Game of Politics

The Westminster day was a mix of slow and exciting moments, with the King's return and the potential moves of Wes Streeting, the Labour MP, being the main topics of discussion. The resignation of Wes Streeting and the announcement of a thunderstorm were also significant events.

The Westminster day was slow but engrossing, with long stretches of inactivity punctuated by exciting developments. The King's return and the potential moves of Wes Streeting , the Labour MP, were the main topics of discussion.

The resignation of Wes Streeting, two pages long and topped and tailed in a hand reminiscent of Princess Diana's, was announced at 12.59pm, followed by a thunderstorm that darkened Westminster's skies. The resignation of Josh Simons, a posh MP, was also announced at 5.15pm, with speculation about an anti-Starmer pact between Streeting and Andy Burnham





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Westminster Day Excitement Inactivity Chess Game Of Politics King's Return Wes Streeting Labour MP Resignation Thunderstorm Anti-Starmer Pact

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