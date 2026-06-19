Westminster's Disconnect: Ten Irritating Habits Plaguing Parliament

A critique of the declining standards in parliamentary behaviour, from scripted speeches and cliché-ridden language to constituency grandstanding and fiscal recklessness, revealing a widening gap between MPs and the public.

Andy Burnham has stated that the Cabinet must undergo a complete transformation, highlighting the poor quality of some ministers. His suggestion to dismiss figures like Rachel Reeves, Bridget Phillipson, and James Murray is only a starting point.

Westminster is increasingly disconnected from the public, a reality even noticed by typically loyal MPs like John Slinger and Tom Rutland. Recent debates exposed numerous irritating habits that the House of Commons should abandon immediately.

These include: national self-hatred, exemplified by Andrew George's push to return the Elgin Mardes and Jeff Smith's blame on Brexit for artists' touring issues; ministers reciting autopilot Whitehall briefings; MPs reading questions instead of speaking extemporaneously; the use of fake mateyness during events like the World Cup; reckless spending demands despite fiscal constraints; exaggerated references to local constituencies; overuse of clichés like "challenges" and "world-leading"; reliance on partisan attacks instead of arguments; excessive praise for "working hard"; and a trend toward verbosity, with modern parliamentary language far longer than in previous decades. These practices, ranging from rhetorical emptiness to substantive neglect, underscore a deepening alienation between legislators and the citizens they represent





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Parliament Mps Debates Political Rhetoric Public Disconnection Clichés Government Spending Constituency References Westminster

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