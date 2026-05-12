Wetherspoon Joins Home Comforts at Alicante Airport

A Spanish airport near Alicante has been welcoming Wetherspoon to cater to its British passengers. The most recent addition is a Spanish tortilla, which sets it apart from the usual range served at home.

Stepping into the departures lounge at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernán's Airports might leave passengers feeling like they have already made the trip back home. Despite being over 2,500km away from the UK, passengers will find many home comforts including WHSmith's, Pret A Manger, Costa Coffee , and now, Wetherspoon .

It's no surprise the airport caters to its British passengers, with just under 537k British people travelling through the airport in March 2026, according to Spanish news outlet Murcia Today. Castell de Santa Bárbara, the first Wetherspoon in Spain, opened in February 2026 at Alicante Airport, located in the departures area





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Alicante Airport Wetherspoon Costa Coffee Breakfast Benidorm Spicy Sangria Pub Classics British Classics New Spanish Additions

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