Michael Carrick Sacked by Manchester United as Players React and Pochettino Set to Take Over

Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick, with Mauricio Pochettino set to replace him. Carrick issued a farewell message while several players, including Bruno Fernandes, paid tribute.

Manchester United have sacked head coach Michael Carrick, the club announced on Thursday morning. Mauricio Pochettino has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract to become the new head coach and could be announced as early as Friday morning, according to The Athletic.

Pochettino Leaves USMNT Role For Manchester United

Pochettino will leave his role as manager of the United States men's national team to take charge at Old Trafford. He will fulfil his outstanding obligations to the USMNT before departing. The USMNT face Haiti in a two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final tie during the ongoing international break, with the second leg on Tuesday. Pochettino's long-standing backroom staff, including assistant Jesus Perez, will join him at United.

Also read Manchester United Sack Manager Michael Carrick Amid Historic Relegation Battle

He is set to take charge of his first game as head coach when United take on Liverpool at Anfield on November 22. Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim and led United to 36 points in the Premier League, with no club in the top flight securing more points following his arrival.

However, United have made a poor start to this season, registering just one win in 10 Premier League games, leaving the team 18th in the table. Carrick retained the backing of United's supporters, who have heavily booed the players during their dismal run of form, but the club's hierarchy opted to make a change by bringing in Pochettino. Carrick has thanked Manchester United's players and supporters following his sacking and insists he wants nothing but success for the club.

Advertisement

In a farewell message, he said: There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I am incredibly grateful. With that comes huge responsibility, and to be at Manchester United, you need to understand exactly what that means. It is different to anywhere else.

Carrick Thanks Supporters For Loyalty During Farewell

He added: Ultimately, you need to push to be the best, but there is a culture, there are values and there are behaviours that you have to live by and respect, which have been built over a long period of time. It is a football club that is unique, with substance and history that cannot be ignored. This is what inspired me every single day. Carrick continued: I want to say a big thank you to the supporters.

I must say, you are a special, rare breed. We have had some great times this year and moments we will all remember. The best thing about being in my position was seeing so many of you lose yourselves in the emotion of those moments, leaving the stadium desperate to come back again next time. I just wanted to give you something back.

That love never dies. He said: I know we have not had the results lately, but you have shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing, and what most end up doing, would be to turn the other way. That means more than a win or two. That is what makes you who you are.

Carrick also thanked his coaching staff, saying: A special thank you to my coaching staff. You gave me everything you had, every single day, and I could not have asked for any more. I am incredibly grateful for your loyalty, hard work and support throughout. To all the staff behind the scenes, thank you for everything you do for this football club.

So much of your work goes unseen, but it never goes unappreciated. To the players, he said: And to the players, thank you for your efforts and the moments we have shared. I wish you all the very best for what is ahead. I want nothing but success for Manchester United.

Advertisement

This club has been such a big part of my life and that will never change. I will always be proud to have played my part and I will always want the very best for it. I will be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on. A number of Manchester United players have already reacted publicly to the sacking.

United Players React To Michael Carrick Sacking

The number of United players to react to Carrick's exit on Instagram has now hit double digits and includes captain Bruno Fernandes. Harry Maguire, who signed a new one-year contract in the summer to stay at Old Trafford after impressing in the early days of Carrick's reign, was the first player to react via Instagram on Thursday. Maguire posted a photo featuring himself and the ex-United midfielder, writing: Will always be a legend. Respect.

Thank you. Another player, who Carrick made a focal point of his midfield after he had been effectively frozen out under previous head coach Ruben Amorim, posted a photo of himself and Carrick embracing alongside a love-heart emoji. He wrote: Thank you for everything, boss.

A player who Carrick spoke particularly highly of after his crucial cameo in United's 3-2 comeback win over Roma earlier this month also posted a photo of himself embracing his now former head coach alongside the words: Thank you for everything boss. I wish you all the best for the future. He added a love-heart and prayer emoji.

Another player, who scored what proved to be the final goal of Carrick's reign to net the equaliser in Sunday's 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, said: Thank you coach and good luck for the future. Another player, the final signing made by United under Carrick when he joined from Brighton in the summer, wrote: Thank you for everything gaffer, accompanied by another love-heart emoji.

Bruno Fernandes, who was critical of Carrick's tactics following United's 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como last month, also paid tribute to his now former head coach by sharing a photo of himself and Carrick shaking hands alongside a four-word message: Thanks for everything, boss. The majority of the Manchester United first-team squad are on international duty and were in action on Thursday night, but a host of players have still paid tribute to Carrick.