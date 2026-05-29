What Happened to the Cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral

The cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral, a beloved 90s romantic comedy, have taken different paths since the film's release in 1994. The film catapulted several of its stars into international household names overnight.

The beloved stars of the iconic 90s romantic comedy Four Weddings and a Funeral have taken very different paths since the film's release in 1994.

Hugh Grant, who played the commitment-phobic character Charles, became an international star almost instantly after the film's release. Andie MacDowell, who played the glamorous American love interest Carrie, brought elegance and warmth to the film's central romance. She has since become celebrated for embracing her natural ageing and silver hair in Hollywood and is the mother of rising star Margaret Qualley. Kristin Scott Thomas earned critical acclaim for her performance as Fiona, Charles' witty and quietly heartbroken friend.

Following the film's release, she built a successful international acting career across both British and French cinema. Kristin, now 66, remains one of the UK's most respected stage and screen actresses. Simon Callow delivered one of the film's most emotional performances as the larger-than-life Gareth. He has since continued balancing acting, directing and writing projects across film, television and stage.

John Hannah, 64, became one of the film's breakout stars thanks to his moving reading of W. H. Auden's Funeral Blues. Charlotte Coleman won audiences over as Charles' eccentric flatmate Scarlett with her quirky humour and scene-stealing energy. James Fleet's awkward yet lovable portrayal of Tom made him a memorable part of the ensemble cast. Following the film, he became a familiar face in British television and film, starring as Hugo Horton in the BBC sitcom television series.

Rowan Atkinson brought funny chaos to the role of nervous priest Father Gerald in the 90s hit. He is also known for his comedic character Mr Bean and his role in the TV series Johnny English and Blackadder





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Four Weddings And A Funeral Hugh Grant Andie Macdowell Kristin Scott Thomas Simon Callow

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