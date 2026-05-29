What I Learned from Wearing a Continuous Glucose Monitor for a Month

A personal experiment with a continuous glucose monitor reveals surprising insights about how food, sleep, stress, and movement affect blood sugar levels.

I'm the sort of person who willingly wears a sleep tracker to bed, logs my daily steps with obsessive precision, and volunteers to test any health gadget that promises deeper insight into my body.

So when the chance to wear a continuous glucose monitor came up, I didn't hesitate. Originally designed for people with diabetes, these devices measure blood sugar levels around the clock, helping those with metabolic conditions understand how their glucose responds to meals, exercise, and rest. Yet their specific medical purpose hasn't stopped them from becoming trendy among wellness enthusiasts.

The conversation around blood sugar has gone mainstream, with many people using these monitors to uncover why they feel tired, hungry, or mentally foggy after eating. As a frequent traveler who eats reasonably well but spends long hours at a laptop, I was curious whether a glucose monitor would reveal anything surprising about my lifestyle. I suspected it would simply confirm what I already knew: that sleep quality, regular movement, and balanced meals matter.

But I affixed the Lingo biosensor by Abbott to my arm for a month, tracking my glucose in real time via a small needle. Here's what I learned.

First, some basics: Glucose is a simple sugar and a primary energy source for the body, fueling the brain, muscles, and organs. Blood sugar refers to the amount of glucose circulating in your bloodstream at any moment. The body regulates this naturally. After eating, glucose rises, and insulin helps move it into cells for energy or storage, after which levels drop.

A post-meal rise is normal - it's the body doing its job. For most healthy adults without diabetes, fasting glucose hovers around 4.0 to 5.5 mmol/L, and ideally stays below 7.8 mmol/L two hours after eating before returning to baseline. The problem isn't every small spike; it's frequent large swings or prolonged time above the healthy range.

Emerging research links glucose variability to energy dips, appetite changes, and long-term metabolic health, though experts emphasize that occasional spikes are normal and glucose is just one piece of a larger puzzle. My first observation was how quickly glucose rises - for me, the biggest surge typically occurred 15 to 30 minutes after eating. Sometimes this made perfect sense: a sugar-heavy hotel breakfast of banana bread, jam, and orange juice produced one of the month's largest spikes.

But what surprised me most was that food wasn't the whole story. Poor sleep, a stressful day, a long travel day, or eating dinner unusually late all seemed to affect my readings. Glucose, it turned out, reflected the broader context my body was operating in. My biggest revelation was movement.

Taking a brisk walk after eating noticeably blunted the spike. So did gardening, cleaning the house, or simply refusing to collapse onto the sofa the moment I finished a meal. One afternoon in Rome, I ate a slice of pizza and an ice cream while wandering around for hours, and there was barely a blip on the graph. The glucose had somewhere to go.

Dr. Anoop S., director of medical affairs at Lingo by Abbott, agrees: 'Our muscles need fuel to work, so they're a great place to put that glucose from what we eat to good use.

' Carbohydrates have the most direct impact on blood glucose because they break down into glucose during digestion. But that doesn't make them the enemy - a narrative that has become tediously pervasive.

'There is a significant difference between refined, rapidly absorbed carbohydrates and fibre-rich whole-food carbohydrates,' says naturopathic nutritionist Jackie Lynch. Vegetables, legumes, oats, and whole grains tend to produce a slower rise due to their fibre content. Pairing carbohydrates with protein, fat, and fibre changes the response further.

I discovered that eating yoghurt with berries and seeds rather than fruit alone; pasta with salmon or olive oil-dressed vegetables instead of a very large bowl of plain white spaghetti eaten quickly in front of a laptop (guilty); and savoury breakfasts kept things steadier than sweet ones. Smaller meals produced smaller rises. Late dinners caused more erratic movement overnight - though interestingly, my Oura sleep score didn't seem bothered.

A useful reminder that too much data can quickly become noise, and sometimes your body tells you what you need to know before any app does. The biggest lesson: move after meals, and don't obsess over every spike. This experiment confirmed some habits I was proud of and highlighted areas for improvement, but it also reinforced that health is about more than one metric





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