What’s Up Docs? Explores the Causes and Solutions for Snoring

Identical twin doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken investigate the reasons behind snoring and discuss when it may signal a more serious health concern. They are joined by Dr Sophie West, a consultant respiratory physician, who offers expert advice on managing snoring and related sleep disorders.

BBC listeners and app users outside the UK can now enjoy a wide range of BBC podcasts, including Radio 4 and the World Service. In the latest episode of What’s Up Docs?

, twin doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken delve into the often misunderstood topic of snoring. They examine the various factors that contribute to snoring and discuss when it might indicate a more serious underlying health issue. The episode also explores practical solutions for reducing snoring and improving sleep quality. Dr Sophie West, a leading respiratory physician and head of the Newcastle regional sleep service, joins the discussion.

With her expertise in sleep disorders, Dr West provides valuable insights into conditions like obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and shares her experiences from her roles in the OSA Alliance, British Thoracic Society, and NICE Sleep Disordered Breathing Guidelines group. The episode encourages listeners to share their own experiences and questions by emailing whatsupdocs@bbc.co.uk or messaging via WhatsApp at 08000 665 123. The show is produced by Maia Miller-Lewis, with Rami Tzabar serving as executive producer.

Samara Linton contributes as a researcher, while Reuben Huxtable leads the technical team. Leon Gower handles visual production, Richard Berry oversees digital content, and Phoebe McFarlane composes the music. Melvin Rickarby is responsible for sound design. At the BBC, Greg Smith is the assistant commissioner, and Rhian Roberts is the commissioning editor. This episode is a Loftus Media production for BBC Radio 4





BBCNews / 🏆 3. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Snoring Sleep Disorders Health BBC Podcast Obstructive Sleep Apnea

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Ian Curtis: Insight’ explores the Joy Division frontman’s short, impactful lifeTianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter.

Read more »

Multi-hospital trial explores better sleep strategies for ICU patientsUC San Diego Health has launched a five-year, national multi-site clinical research study aimed at improving sleep and reducing delirium among adults receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Read more »

Study explores nasal spray flu vaccine effects in childrenA new study will explore the effects of a nasal spray flu vaccine on children's immune systems, aiming to boost future protection and lower vaccine hesitancy rates.

Read more »

University of Northampton explores endometriosis cancer linkThe condition affects one in 10 women in the UK and can cause debilitating pain and infertility.

Read more »