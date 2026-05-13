What to Expect When You Stop Drinking for a Month

This news text provides a day-by-day guide to what to expect when a person abstains from alcohol for a month. It discusses the initial withdrawal symptoms, including irritability and anxiety, as well as the benefits such as improved sleep and mood.

Perhaps you’ve always enjoyed a gin and tonic after work, or a glass or two of red wine with your evening meal. Half a bottle of sauvignon blanc seems a reasonable way to celebrate the end of the working week and what party is complete without a bit of bubbly?

Recently, however, the health concerns surrounding alcohol have become harder to ignore and it might feel like every other person you know is taking a break from booze. But what exactly happens when we abstain for a month? And is it worth it?

‘You can expect more sleep, more energy and less anxiety,’ says William Porter, author of the bestseller Alcohol Explained. Other benefits are less obvious, however, and there can be surprising side-effects too. Here’s what you can expect, day by day





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Health Wellness Alcohol Health Concerns Abstinence Sleep Energy Anxiety Benefits Withdrawal Symptoms

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