England beat Australia 86-18 to reach Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final against France

Rob Hawkins scored five tries as England crushed Australia 86-18 in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup semi-final. England will face France in the final on Friday at 08:45 GMT.

England will face France in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final after crushing Australia 86-18 in Tuesday's semi-final in Wollongong, Australia. Rob Hawkins scored five tries in a dominant performance that keeps England on course for a fifth successive World Cup final.

Hawkins laughed when asked by BBC Sport whether he had been practising his dives. The question followed some spectacular athleticism from the England star. It is just off-the-cuff stuff when needed, he said. Some of the kicks were cautious.

Also read England face Australia in Rugby League World Cup wheelchair semi-final as Rob Hawkins targets third title

The man who provided many of those kicks, Nathan Collins, was sitting beside him and did not disagree. He makes my bad kicks look good, Collins said. It is great to have him there to sweep up. He is great to play with and against.

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England Set for Fifth World Cup Final

England have reason to be in good spirits as they prepare for a fifth successive World Cup final, the fourth in a row against great rivals France. All three previous finals between the teams have been tight. France won 42-40 in Gillingham in 2013 and 38-34 in Perpignan in 2017. England scored 15 tries against Australia.

Hawkins' best try, and the standout of the whole game, was his third. A long-range punt from England seemed to be a shot to nothing, but Hawkins chased it down. Millimetres from the dead-ball line, he grabbed the ball and got it down under huge pressure from Adam Tannock, who he had outpaced. Yet Hawkins thought his and England's performances were far from perfect.

He said he would not say they were 10 out of 10 yet, with a good few things still to look at. He rated the display a six or seven and hoped the best was to come on Friday. He added that today was satisfying but not easy, with a crowd to fight and a ruthless Australian team, but they were happy with the result. England will now reset for their latest showdown with France.

Collins Prepares for France Showdown

The final kicks off at 08:45 GMT on Friday at WIN Entertainment Centre. Nathan Collins is one of five members of the England squad who played in the 2022 World Cup final. Collins said England will need to repeat their dominant performance against Australia, and more, to beat the only other nation ever to win the world title.

He said they have to do what they did today and stick to the process Tom Coyd, the England coach, has put in front of them. He added that it looks like a good game but there is still plenty to do. We are used to big games, league titles and Challenge Cups, he said. This is a step up from that, so we go again.

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Like many of the squad, Collins has had to overcome huge off-field challenges to get in a position to face the major challenges on the pitch. Born with dwarfism, he played running rugby league as a child before being told he was too small. He moved into the wheelchair sport and made his England debut aged 16. Now 26, he is a veteran of the team preparing for his third World Cup final, having won one and lost one.

Collins said rugby league has given him a lease of life. He said he has met so many amazing people along the way. At 16 he was straight in at the deep end, he could not think about it and just had to do it. Not many people get those chances at 16, he added.

He said he has grown with the game and feels he has gone up a level with it. He is proud of what they have achieved on and off the pitch and it would mean a lot to bring the trophy home again. Looking in the corner of the stadium and seeing the wall of white shirted England fans was amazing, he said, and he hopes to see that again on Friday.

Officials and Fan Support for Final

England will hope it is only the French players they have to deal with in the final, after bizarre scenes involving an official in 2022. An International Rugby League misconduct committee found Abrial made obscene gestures that could have incited the crowd. Abrial was the defence referee during the final and in the closing stages protested by gesticulating wildly after having a decision overruled by attack referee Ollie Cruickshank. Abrial was suspended until January this year.

Hawkins said the referees will make a decision on the day and the players are just there to play the game. He added that England's win overshadowed the decisions made and that the officiating at this World Cup has been superb.