Whelen Cadillac Finishes Second Again at Long Beach Amidst Strategic Cautions

Jack Aitken and Frederik Vesti secure another podium finish for the #31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, taking second place at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach after a challenging race affected by timely caution periods. The team continues its strong start to the 2026 season with consistent top performances.

The #31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, piloted by Jack Aitken and Frederik Vesti , narrowly missed out on victory at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, securing a strong second-place finish. Aitken, starting from fourth, made an impressive charge through the field to put the Cadillac in the lead before handing over to Vesti.

However, a series of strategically timed caution periods in the 100-minute IMSA sprint race worked against the Whelen Cadillac team, leaving Vesti in pursuit of Renger van der Zande in the #93 Acura ARX-06. Despite multiple late-race restarts, Vesti crossed the finish line a mere 0.818 seconds behind van der Zande.

This result marks the second consecutive runner-up finish and the third podium in as many races for the Whelen Cadillac team at the start of the 2026 season. Jack Aitken, reflecting on the near-victory, expressed a pragmatic outlook. He highlighted the team's consistent performance, stating that few competitors are matching their current level of output.

While acknowledging the frustration of not claiming the top step of the podium, Aitken emphasized the valuable points being accumulated and the team's persistent pursuit of a win. He drew a parallel to the previous season, suggesting that continued effort would eventually lead to success. The team is not deterred by their current standing and remains confident in their strategy and execution.

This consistent podium streak demonstrates the team's strong form and their ability to contend for wins in every event. Frederik Vesti, the 24-year-old Dane and Mercedes Formula One reserve driver, echoed Aitken's sentiments, urging perspective on the second-place result.

Vesti specifically pointed to the advantage gained by Acura Meyer Shank Racing due to a full-course yellow that occurred approximately an hour before the race's conclusion. He stated that the team's frustration at finishing second is a testament to their high standards and ambition. Vesti praised Aitken's exceptional drive, moving from fourth to first place.

He acknowledged the stroke of luck that benefited Acura Meyer Shank Racing with the caution flag, which he found to be a source of frustration. From his own perspective, Vesti focused on maintaining a clean race and maximizing his efforts to catch Renger van der Zande. He described the race as challenging but ultimately rewarding, marking his fifth consecutive podium and another strong team performance.

Vesti expressed immense pride in the team's achievement. The race at Long Beach was characterized by intense competition and strategic maneuvering. The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is a historic event on the IMSA calendar, known for its challenging street circuit layout.

The close finish between the Whelen Cadillac and the Acura highlights the competitive nature of the 2026 season, with multiple teams vying for supremacy. The team's ability to consistently finish on the podium, even without a win, demonstrates their development and the effectiveness of their program.

The unique challenges of a street circuit often lead to unpredictable outcomes, with driver skill and car setup playing crucial roles. The Whelen Cadillac team's performance suggests they are well-prepared for these demanding conditions. The strategic use of caution periods and pit stop timing is paramount in sprint races, and the Whelen Cadillac team will undoubtedly analyze these aspects to refine their approach for future events.

The unwavering spirit and determination of Aitken and Vesti, coupled with the team's technical expertise, position them as strong contenders for the remainder of the season.





Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IMSA Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach Jack Aitken Frederik Vesti Whelen Cadillac

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robert Wickens reacts after narrowly missing GTD Long Beach poleThe Canadian’s first race of the year in IMSA will see him start second

Read more »

Southwold Beach Named UK's Best Hidden Gem for Spring GetawaySouthwold Beach in Suffolk has been crowned the UK's best hidden gem beach for a spring break, according to new research by GO Outdoors. The charming coastal town, known for its upscale atmosphere and quaint beach huts, ranked highest among lesser-known destinations based on sunshine, temperature, and visitor reviews.

Read more »

Beach in 'Chelsea-on-sea' crowned the UK's best hidden gem to visit this springThe 'iconic' beach in Southwold, Suffolk, has been named the UK's best hidden gem seaside spot — and it's less than two hours from London.

Read more »

Renger van der Zande resists late pressure to win Long Beach for AcuraMeyer Shank driver secures home victory after tense restarts and Cadillac challenge

Read more »

Felix Rosenqvist Secures Pole Position for Acura Grand Prix of Long BeachFelix Rosenqvist of Meyer Shank Racing will start from pole for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach after setting a blistering lap in qualifying. Pato O'Ward qualified second, with Alex Palou in third.

Read more »

Felix Rosenqvist hopes Long Beach pole kickstarts IndyCar season turnaroundMeyer Shank driver delivers breakthrough result after difficult start to 2026 season

Read more »