Where Are The Apprentice's Original Advisors Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford Now?

A look back at the early days of The Apprentice and an update on the current whereabouts and careers of former Lord Sugar advisors Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford, who recently made a surprise appearance in the series finale.

The Apprentice , a long-standing staple of British television since 2005, has seen Lord Alan Sugar, now 79, enlist a rotating cast of advisors to assist in selecting his next business partner. In the current twentieth series (2026), Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE stand by his side, guiding him through the demanding selection process. This season has been particularly memorable for Karishma Vijay, who not only clinched the winner's title earlier this week but also announced her engagement.

Twenty-one years ago, Lord Sugar's original advisors were Nick Hewer, 82, and Margaret Mountford. Together, they oversaw the early seasons, witnessing figures like Tim Campbell, Michelle Dewberry, and Simon Ambrose secure the coveted £100,000-a-year position working with Lord Sugar. Nick Hewer was an integral part of the BBC show as Lord Sugar's aide for the first ten series, spanning from 2005 to 2014. Meanwhile, Margaret Mountford served as an advisor for the initial five series, departing in 2009. The return of both Nick and Margaret for the BBC finale this past Thursday delighted fans who were eager to see them back on screen. This prompts the question: what have these former advisors been up to since their prominent roles on the show?

Nick Hewer's departure from The Apprentice in 2014 was attributed to his candid admission about his declining stamina. He announced his decision prior to the 2014 finale, stating, 'I leave with relief, tinged with regret. Anyone can do what Karren (Brady) and I have been doing, but it takes stamina to follow the candidates week after week, and my stamina is not up to those long weeks. I shall continue to enjoy the show from my armchair, marvelling at the candidates' self-esteem, at the sky-high production values of the producers and at the extraordinary talent of my old friend Alan Sugar.' Claude Littner succeeded Nick in series 11 of The Apprentice in 2015. Concurrently, Nick managed his role as presenter on Channel 4's Countdown, a position he held until Anne Robinson took over in 2021.

In his current endeavors, Nick is a sought-after motivational speaker, available for bookings to share his insights from a career encompassing business, television presenting, and charitable work. He has actively supported various charities, notably becoming a patron of Pancreatic Cancer Action in 2015. Nick expressed his enthusiasm for this role, highlighting the charity's commendable approach and ambition. He stated, 'I am very pleased to become patron of Pancreatic Cancer Action. After meeting Ali, I was hugely impressed by the charity’s approach and ambition. I’m aware first hand, through the loss of a family member and a number of close friends, of the devastating impact of a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, and I know that so much more needs to be done to improve survival rates for patients. The charity is determined to achieve this by focussing on early diagnosis and making the public and medical community more aware of the symptoms and risks.' In April 2019, he was also appointed president of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists. Nick commented on his new role, 'My public relations background, coupled with having a media profile for the last 18 years has enabled me to highlight the charitable work of others – particularly raising awareness of causes close to my heart, and of which I am a Patron, such as Hope and Homes for Children, Street Child Sierra Leone, Fairtrade, and Pancreatic Cancer Action. I’m very excited to be appointed as President of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists and look forward to applying my media expertise to help the organisation meet its charitable aims and objectives.' His involvement extends to work with Street Child as well. Since concluding his tenure on The Apprentice, Nick has also made appearances in other television programs, including Celebrity Antiques Road Trip (2015), The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer (2018), Pilgrimage (2023), and a celebrity edition of The Weakest Link in 2023.

Margaret Mountford's departure from The Apprentice occurred at the conclusion of series five in 2009, driven by her decision to pursue her PhD studies in papyrology at University College London. Baroness Karren Brady stepped into her role in series six. Although Margaret bid farewell to the boardroom, she did make a return to the program between 2010 and 2013, taking on the task of interrogating contestants during the interview stage. She later revealed to What's On TV that she was not invited back after that period, humorously remarking, 'They didn't ask me back. I suppose I was fired! Obviously they weren't going to want me to carry on doing interviews forever, and nor did I want to do them forever. I’m pleased I did it. I went through a while of thinking that I wasn't happy, but now I am and it’s opened doors for me.'





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