Where are the stars of Big Brother series seven now?

The article explores the fates of the stars who appeared on the 2006 season of Big Brother, including the winner Pete Bennett, who battled drug addiction and homelessness, and Glyn Wise, who became an ordained deacon and priest.

Big Brother series seven has forever been dubbed the 'best season of reality TV ever' thanks to its iconic cast. Many stars have had varied fates from a tragic death, to bankruptcy and joining the clergy.

Back in 2006, contestants were in the house for approximately 93 days unless they were evicted beforehand. Series' nowadays air between 42 and 48 days. The series was voted the British public's favourite reality TV series of all time and fans still to this day agree. As the series marks its 20th anniversary, the Daily Mail looks into where the cast are now





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Big Brother Pete Bennett Glyn Wise Reality TV Fates Drug Addiction Homelessness Priest Deacon

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