Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day events across Leeds and Yorkshire

Leeds and communities across Yorkshire will mark Remembrance Sunday on 8 November and Armistice Day on 11 November with parades, services and a national two-minute silence at 11:00 GMT.

Communities across Leeds and wider Yorkshire will gather this weekend for Remembrance Sunday on 8 November and Armistice Day on 11 November, honouring those who lost their lives in conflict.

A national two-minute silence will be observed at 11:00 GMT on Remembrance Sunday. Veterans, serving military personnel, civic leaders, school children and community groups will take part in dozens of parades, wreath-laying ceremonies and acts of remembrance across the region. In Leeds, a procession will leave Leeds Civic Hall at 10:50 GMT, led by ex-servicemen and women, veterans organisations and serving military personnel. The march runs from Rossington Street to the war memorial.

Also read England Remembrance Services Schedule Dorset Berkshire Oxfordshire Isle of Wight Hampshire

Leeds City Council Remembrance Events

Leeds City Council said wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph and, following the service, a salute and march past will take place in Millennium Square. The central ceremony in Victoria Gardens includes a two-minute silence and wreath-laying led by the Lord Mayor of Leeds at 11am, preceded by The Last Post. It will be broadcast live on two big screens in Victoria Gardens.

A non-Eucharistic morning service at Leeds Minster features music from the Minster Choir and Family Church and is suitable for all ages. Complimentary refreshments will be served in the Minster afterwards. A separate ceremony honours Caribbean RAF veterans who settled in Leeds after the Second World War. Guests should arrive at 1.15pm for a 1.30pm start, with light refreshments after the outdoor ceremony.

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Attendees are advised to wear appropriate footwear for grass and may bring floral tributes. In Armley, a service co-ordinated for the third year by brothers Jonathan and Michael Schofield begins at 10.45am. Prayers and blessings will be led by Rev Phil Arnold of Christ Church, Upper Armley. Music and The Last Post bugler will be provided by the Leeds University Union Music Society.

Local Services Across Leeds Areas

The Boys Brigade, Girl Guides, Brownies and local ward councillors will attend. Order of service sheets will be provided and the public may bring personal wreaths to lay. The Friends of Bramley War Memorial will bring together veterans, cadets, uniformed groups and residents, with services beginning at 10.40am on both Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

In Wortley and Farnley, attendees gather at the Cenotaph at 9.45am for a short service and wreath-laying, then move to St Wilfrids Church for the main Remembrance service. Acts of Remembrance begin with a gathering at 10am at St Johns Church, Wortley, followed by an 11am service at Farnley Cenotaph. On Remembrance Sunday in Farsley, attendees are asked to gather at Farsley Cenotaph from 1.20pm for a 1.30pm service, with an informal 11.00am silence also taking place.

On Armistice Day, the service at Farsley Rehoboth begins at 10.45am with gathering from 10.30am. It is officiated by Rev Nathanael Poole of St Johns Church, with Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Sue Baker, Valley View Community Primary School Choir and bugler Darren Walker appearing as guests. Elsewhere in Leeds, a service begins at 10.50am led by Rev Jo Jones, in the presence of Deputy Lieutenant Yvonne Stocks, local councillors, community groups and local school children.

The community parade organised by Horsforth Town Council and the Royal British Legion steps off at 10am from the junction of Broadgate Lane and Stanhope Drive, leading to the memorial service. The Pudsey parade departs Pudsey Bus Station at 9.45am, arriving at Pudsey Parish Church for a 10.00am community service.

Parades in York and North Yorkshire

The parade forms up outside the church at 10.50am for an 11.00am Act of Remembrance and a two-minute silence at the Cenotaph, before returning to the bus station for dismissal at 11.15am. In North Yorkshire, the York Remembrance parade leaves Cliffords Tower at 10:20 GMT. From Mansion House, the Lord Mayor of York, councillor Margaret Wells, and the civic party will lead the parade to City War Memorial, accompanied by serving military from regiments stationed across York.

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The ceremony begins at 10:58 GMT and local organisations will lay wreaths before the parade returns to St Helens Square. In Harrogate, the parade makes its way through the town centre before the Act of Remembrance, which includes the two-minute silence and wreath laying at the war memorial. Harrogate Town Council said: Residents of all ages are warmly invited to attend and show their support as we honour the courage, service and sacrifice of the armed forces community.

The event begins at 10:30 GMT. An act of commemoration will be held in Ripons Spa Gardens at 10:50 GMT on Sunday, followed by the 21 Engineer Regiment parading through the city. A Remembrance Day service will then be held at Ripon Cathedral at 11:45 GMT. In West Yorkshire, Wakefield's parade departs from the cathedrals west door at 10:40 GMT.

West Yorkshire Town Remembrance Plans

The parade then makes its way to the nearby war memorial, Wakefield Council said, where a wreath laying service will begin at 10:55 GMT. A parade will leave Huddersfield Town Hall at 10:30 GMT and resume following a service at Huddersfield Parish Church at 10:50 GMT. The parade will then re-form at around 11:40 GMT and return to the town hall.

Bradford Council said those wishing to join the Remembrance parade in Bradford are asked to assemble at Centenary Square at 10:15 GMT. The civic parade will leave Bradford City Hall at 10:30 and The Gathering, which begins the Act of Remembrance, will begin at Bradford Cenotaph at 10:55 GMT. Wreaths will be placed at the foot of the cenotaph during the service, after which a march past will be held at City Park.

In South Yorkshire, Sheffield City Council said it will be gathering at Barkers Pool war memorial at 10:30 GMT. We will be marking our respect for all those who have served in the armed forces, the council said. A Remembrance Sunday service will be held at the war memorial at Barnsley Town Hall, beginning at 11:00 GMT, where wreaths will be laid. In Doncaster, a service will be held at the war memorial on Bennetthorpe at 10:30 GMT.

The city council said serving members of the armed forces, cadets and veterans will assemble in formation inside the park and march through the gates to the war memorial. It added: The Service of Remembrance, which has been extended this year, will be followed by a parade to the Mansion House. A service will also take place at Doncaster Minster.